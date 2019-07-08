US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY bulls keep the market supported above 97.30

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The next resistance to the upsde is the 97.55 level
  • The key support is located at the 97.00 figure. 

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in a bull trend just above its main daily simple moving average (DSMA). The market is about to close the day above the 97.30 level which is seen as bullish. 

DXY 4-hour chart


The market is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. Bulls will try to lift the market towards 97.55, 97.80 and 98.38. 


DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is bullish in the short term above its main SMAs. 97.30 and 97.00 can be seen as immediate support. On the flip side, a daily close below 97.00 could lead to move down to 96.36.


Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.42
Today Daily Change 0.17
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 97.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.18
Daily SMA50 97.46
Daily SMA100 97.13
Daily SMA200 96.64
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.45
Previous Daily Low 96.72
Previous Weekly High 97.45
Previous Weekly Low 96.28
Previous Monthly High 97.81
Previous Monthly Low 95.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.41
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.29

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: 61.8% Fib support breached

EUR/USD: 61.8% Fib support breached

EUR/USD closed at 1.1214 on Monday, breaching the support at 1.1223 – the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 1.1107 to 1.1412.  The pair has also found acceptance below the 50-day moving average of 1.1237. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD traders struggle amid lack of catalysts, Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD traders struggle amid lack of catalysts, Brexit uncertainty

Even if the absence of the major catalysts from the UK limits GBP/USD moves, uncertainty surrounding the Brexit drags the pair gradually downward as it traders near 1.2520 during early Tuesday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY has exceeded the June highs, bulls in control

USD/JPY has exceeded the June highs, bulls in control

USD/JPY has been trading higher in the opening hour of Tokyo, extending its gains from the late June 106.78 bottom's rising trend to a fresh high in July of 108.89 as Asia breaks the New York session high of 108.79 on the close. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bears aim for a break below 20-DMA

Gold: Bears aim for a break below 20-DMA

Gold has been on the backfoot due to recent supportive data for the Dollar which has reduced expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Gold News

Forex: This is the #1 Event Risk This Week

Forex: This is the #1 Event Risk This Week

US dollar bulls remain in control with the greenback extending its gains against all of the major currencies. Friday's non-farm payrolls report sparked a broad based recovery in the greenback.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location