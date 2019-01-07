US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY bulls counterattack and retake the 200 DSMA

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is gaining bullish momentum above its 200 DSMA.

Immediate resistances are at the 96.74 and 97.00 levels.

DXY daily chart



The US Dollar Index (DXY) is regaining the 96.46 key resistance and the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA) suggesting a potential resumption of the bull trend.



DXY 4-hour chart



DXY is testing 96.74 resistance and the 100 SMA. As the bulls are gathering strength the next resistance to the upside are seen at 97.00 and 97.30.



DXY 30-minute chart



The market is under bullish pressure above its main SMAs. Support is at 96.36 and the 96.00 figure.



Additional key levels