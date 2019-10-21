US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY bears taking a breather near the 200-DMA

The US Dollar Index (DXY) attempts a shy rebound this Monday.

The Greenback remains under pressure near the 200-day simple moving average (DMA).

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is under pressure hovering near its 200-day simple moving average (DMA).

DXY four-hour chart

DXY is under bearish pressure below its main SMAs as the market is trading in a bear channel. A break below 97.20 support can lead to the 96.70 support.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY remains under pressure below downward sloping 100 and 200 SMAs. The bearish pressure could somewhat be alleviated if the market surpasses the 97.60 resistance. Further up lie the 98.20 resistance.

Additional key levels