US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Downside seen as corrective only. Constructive bias remain unchanged above 200-day SMA

  • DXY is seen some recovery following Friday’s sharp pullback to fresh multi-day lows in the 97.60/50 band.
  • The resumption of the upside traction should meet initial hurdle at the 10-day SMA at 97.88, coincident with a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop.
  • Looking at the broader picture, the positive outlook on the buck remains intact while above the key 200-day SMA at 96.45 and the 8-month support line at 96.44.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.68
Today Daily Change 22
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 97.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.75
Daily SMA50 97.49
Daily SMA100 96.96
Daily SMA200 96.48
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.18
Previous Daily Low 97.72
Previous Weekly High 98.29
Previous Weekly Low 97.55
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 97.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.51

 

 

