US Dollar Index technical analysis: Doji on D1 firms bullish bias above 10-week-old support-line

- US Dollar Index (DXY) remains positive after Thursday’s Doji candle on D1 chart.
- A rising trend-line since June 25, 50-DMA limit declines while 23.6% Fibonacci retracement acts as immediate resistance.
Having flashed a Doji candle on the daily chart, DXY takes the bids to 98.43 during early Friday.
A trend reversal formation indicates further recovery of losses made due to the previous pullback from 99.38. However, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of June-September upside, at 98.54, can act as immediate resistance.
If bulls manage to dominate past-99.38, 100.00 round-figure will appear on their radar.
On the flip slide, the 10-week-old rising trend-line, at 98.00, followed by 50-day simple moving average (DMA) level of 97.77 can keep the declines limited ahead of highlighting 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels at 97.61 and 97.19 respectively.
DXY daily chart
Trend: bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|98.45
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|98.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.21
|Daily SMA50
|97.72
|Daily SMA100
|97.56
|Daily SMA200
|97.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.54
|Previous Daily Low
|98.08
|Previous Weekly High
|99.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.62
|Previous Monthly High
|99.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|99.06
