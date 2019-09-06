US Dollar Index technical analysis: Doji on D1 firms bullish bias above 10-week-old support-line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) remains positive after Thursday’s Doji candle on D1 chart.
  • A rising trend-line since June 25, 50-DMA limit declines while 23.6% Fibonacci retracement acts as immediate resistance.

Having flashed a Doji candle on the daily chart, DXY takes the bids to 98.43 during early Friday.

A trend reversal formation indicates further recovery of losses made due to the previous pullback from 99.38. However, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of June-September upside, at 98.54, can act as immediate resistance.

If bulls manage to dominate past-99.38, 100.00 round-figure will appear on their radar.

On the flip slide, the 10-week-old rising trend-line, at 98.00, followed by 50-day simple moving average (DMA) level of 97.77 can keep the declines limited ahead of highlighting 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels at 97.61 and 97.19 respectively.

DXY daily chart

Trend: bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 98.45
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 98.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.21
Daily SMA50 97.72
Daily SMA100 97.56
Daily SMA200 97.09
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.54
Previous Daily Low 98.08
Previous Weekly High 99.02
Previous Weekly Low 97.62
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.14
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.88
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.06

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

