US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Decent contention seen at 200-day SMA and support line

  • DXY met strong contention in the mid-96.00s so far, where aligns the 200-day SMA and the multi-month support line at 96.52.
  • Above this area of support the constructive outlook on the buck is expected to remain unchanged, leaving on the cards potential bullish attempts in the near term.
  • The next hurdle of significance comes at the 100-day SMA just below 97.00 the figure followed by early June tops near 97.40.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 96.79
Today Daily Change 15
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 96.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.61
Daily SMA50 97.5
Daily SMA100 97.02
Daily SMA200 96.55
Levels
Previous Daily High 96.93
Previous Daily Low 96.67
Previous Weekly High 97.81
Previous Weekly Low 96.46
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 97.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 96.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.18

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

