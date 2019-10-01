US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Bullish momentum could extend to 99.89 ahead of 100.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY keeps pushing higher and is now navigating the area of new 2019 highs in the mid-99.00s.
  • The continuation of the buying pressure in the buck should see the May 2017 high at 99.89 re-tested ahead of a visit to the psychological handle at 100.00.
  • The immediate bullish view in the index is expected to remain unchanged while above the key 55-day SMA, today at 98.16.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.55
Today Daily Change 19
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 99.39
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.6
Daily SMA50 98.27
Daily SMA100 97.73
Daily SMA200 97.23
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.46
Previous Daily Low 99.05
Previous Weekly High 99.31
Previous Weekly Low 98.29
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.14
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.96

 

 

