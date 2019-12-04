US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: A breach of the 200-day SMA near 97.60 should trigger extra losses

DXY remains under pressure although in the 97.60 region.

The 200-day SMA is expected to hold the downside.

The index appears to have met solid contention around the critical 200-day SMA in the 97.60/65 band.

A breakdown of this zone should reassert the bearish bias and spark a deeper retracement to, initially, October/November lows in the 97.10 area.

Occasional bullish attempts should meet minor hurdle at the 100-day and 55-day SMAs, at 98.12 and 98.20, respectively.