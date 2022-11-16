US Dollar Index teases buyers at three-month low amid sour sentiment, NATO, US Retail Sales eyed

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • US Dollar Index picks up bids to defend the latest recovery from the lowest levels since August.
  • Russian missile struck a NATO member Poland and escalated war fears.
  • Softer US data, risk-on mood previous favored DXY bears.
  • Downbeat prints of US Retail Sales for October could weigh on prices amid talks of Fed’s pivot.

US Dollar Index (DXY) holds onto the late Tuesday’s rebound near 106.50, picking up bids from the intraday low, amid a risk-off mood during Wednesday’s Asian session. That said, headlines surrounding Russia and the market’s cautious sentiment ahead of the US Retail Sales for October appear to push back the bears around a three-month low.

Russia’s missiles struck Poland, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) nation, and triggered fresh fears of war between Moscow and the West. Following that hit, global leaders criticized Moscow’s attempt and the NATO ambassadors called for an emergency meeting even if Russia's Defense Ministry denied claims of striking Poland.

Recently, Polish President Andrzej Duda told reporters, per Reuters, “Poland has no concrete evidence showing who fired the missile that caused an explosion in a village near the Ukrainian border.” The policymaker also added that it is very likely that they will activate NATO’s Article 4 on Wednesday

Previously, the downbeat print of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for October, to 8.0% YoY versus market forecasts of 8.3% and the downwardly revised prior of 8.4%, favored DXY bears despite firmer prints of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Empire State Manufacturing Index for the said month. The reason could be linked to the comments from the Federal Reserve officials suggesting easy rate hikes going forward.

Additionally, an absence of major negatives from the Group of 20 Nations (G20) meeting in Indonesia and China’s readiness for more stimulus also exerted downside pressure on the US Dollar Index in recent days.

Amid these plays, Wall Street pared initial gains and the US Treasury yields rebounded from the intraday low. That said, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses by the press time.

Looking forward, headlines from the NATO meeting will be important for the DXY. US Retail Sales for October, expected 1.0% versus 0.0% prior, will be more important considering the growing chatters of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) pivot.

Technical analysis

Although the 200-DMA defends DXY bulls around 105.80, the recovery moves need validation from the previous support line from January, around 107.00 by the press time.

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 106.43
Today Daily Change -0.12
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 106.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.7
Daily SMA50 111.08
Daily SMA100 109.35
Daily SMA200 105.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.11
Previous Daily Low 105.32
Previous Weekly High 111.4
Previous Weekly Low 106.28
Previous Monthly High 113.95
Previous Monthly Low 109.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.34
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.13

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

