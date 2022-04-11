US Dollar Index struggles to recapture 100.00 ahead of US CPI, Asian markets plunge

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • The DXY is facing barricades around the critical figure of 100.00.
  • Investors are waiting for the release of the US CPI for further guidance.
  • Chinese markets are bleeding on higher CPI print and lockdown measures in Shanghai.

The US dollar index (DXY) is struggling to reclaim the magical figure of 100.00 ahead of the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which are due on Tuesday. The US inflation is a major catalyst that will derive the likely monetary policy action by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in May. The mighty greenback basket is failing to recapture 100.00 despite the bleeding Asian markets, which are favoring a risk-off impulse amid negative market sentiment.

Estimate of the US CPI

A preliminary estimate of the US CPI at 8.3% is painting an uncertain picture for the market. The US inflation is elevating sharply backed by rising prices of base metals, oil and energy, and food prices. Therefore, investors should brace for higher volatility in the upcoming trading sessions and an aggressive rate hike from the Fed. Also, the tight labor market is advocating a jumbo interest rate from the Fed.

Bloodbath in the Asian Markets

Asian markets have witnessed a bloodbath on Monday as a stretch in China’s inflation print has trimmed the odds of a further rate cut by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). China’s yearly Consumer Price Index (CPI) has landed at 1.5% higher than the street expectation and the prior figure of 1.2% and 0.9% respectively. At the press time, Hang Seng plunges 2.80%, China A50 drops 2.55%, Japan’s Nikkie225 down 0.75% and the Indian bourses tumble 0.50%. Also, with the lockdown restrictions in Shanghai, China has renewed fears of lower demand.

Key events this week: Consumer Price Index (CPI), Producer Price Index (PPI), Initial Jobless Claims, Retail Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), and Industrial Production.

Eminent issues on the back boiler: Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks, Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate decision, European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision, and Bank of Canada (BOC) interest rate decision.

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.85
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 99.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.8
Daily SMA50 97.55
Daily SMA100 96.83
Daily SMA200 95.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.19
Previous Daily Low 99.75
Previous Weekly High 100.19
Previous Weekly Low 98.52
Previous Monthly High 99.41
Previous Monthly Low 96.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.54

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bulls eye 1.0950 for the days ahead

EUR/USD: Bulls eye 1.0950 for the days ahead

EUR/USD is back to flat in the mid-Asian session as the price moves back into line with the dominant trend. The bears are on the prowl but the weekly and daily chart offers a compelling case for a significant bullish correction for the days ahead.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: At ‘make or break’ to near 1.3000

GBP/USD: At ‘make or break’ to near 1.3000

The GBP/USD pair has remained in a bearish trajectory after printing March highs to near 1.3300. The asset has witnessed a sheer fall and is auctioning near the yearly lows at around 1.3000. The asset is at a make-or-break level, however, odds are favoring a break going forward.

GBP/USD News

Gold range play intact, Ukraine/inflation concerns offset hawkish Fed

Gold range play intact, Ukraine/inflation concerns offset hawkish Fed

Gold edged lower during the Asian session on Monday, though the downside remains cushioned. The Fed’s hawkish outlook, surging US bond yields underpinned the USD and acted as a headwind.

Gold News

Will ApeCoin price make a run for the all-time highs in this upcoming rally

Will ApeCoin price make a run for the all-time highs in this upcoming rally

ApeCoin price has shattered its two-week downtrend by rallying 15%. This uptrend sets the stage for a further ascent that could propel APE to an all-time high at $17.46. A three-hour candlestick close below $9.64 will create a lower low.

Read more

Now what do we do about recession?

Now what do we do about recession?

The data plate is not interesting and no Fed speakers are scheduled. The original trouble-maker, St. Louis Fed Pres Bullard, said he prefers the Fed funds target at 3-3.25% by year-end.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures