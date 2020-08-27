US Dollar Index struggles for direction near 93.00, focus on Powell

- DXY alternates gains with losses near the 93.00 mark on Thursday.
- Initial Claims, flash Q2 GDP figures take centre stage in the docket.
- Investors remain focused on Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), is exchanging gains with losses near the 93.00 mark in the wake of a flat opening of the European markets.
US Dollar Index looks to Powell
The index is looking to reverse two consecutive daily pullbacks on Thursday, always under pressure in response to the improved sentiment in the risk complex and unremitting uncertainty in the US political scenario.
In addition, recent positive developments from the US-China trade front have been also lending extra oxygen to the riskier assets in the last couple of sessions.
It appears to be a key day for the dollar, as Chief Jerome Powell will speak at the Jackson Hole Symposium, while weekly Claims and another revision of the Q2 GDP will also keep the buck under scrutiny from the calendar side.
What to look for around USD
The index trades on a choppy fashion so far this week, managing to stabilize somewhat around the 93.00 neighbourhood. In the meantime, and looking at the broader picture, investors remain bearish on the dollar against the usual backdrop of a dovish Fed, the unremitting progress of the coronavirus pandemic, political uncertainty and the massive stimulus package, whereas occasional bouts of US-China tensions could lend some temporary legs to the greenback. Supporting the negative stance on the dollar, the speculative community remained clearly biased towards the bearish side during the past week.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is up 0.02% at 92.91 and a break above 93.47 (weekly high Aug.21) would aim for 93.99 (monthly high Aug.3) and finally 94.20 (38.2% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop). On the downside, the next support lines up at 92.13 (2020 low Aug.18) seconded by 91.92 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and then 91.80 (monthly low May 2018).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD experiences calm before Powell's storm
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, awaiting Fed Chair Powell's critical Jackson Hole speech. The Fed may adopt a looser policy on inflation, potentially weakening the dollar. US data is also of interest.
GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid cautious optimism, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is holding onto gains around 1.32 as Fed Chair Powell's speech at the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited. The resignation of EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan may delay Brexit talks.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1945-40 region
Gold edged lower on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day’s positive move. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is likely to remain limited.
Forex Today: Markets to rock on Powell's speech as coronavirus news provide hope, hurricane eyed
Currencies are experiencing the "calm before the storm" ahead of Powell's speech. He may introduce a looser longer-term framework that may weigh on the dollar. Hurricane Laura, coronavirus headlines and two 'US figures are eyed.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.