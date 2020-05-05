US Dollar Index struggles for direction around 99.50

- DXY keeps the upper end of the weekly range near 99.50.
- US-China trade war, coronavirus take centre stage once again.
- US ISM Non-Manufacturing, Trade Balance figures next of note.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, is looking for direction in the mid-99.00s following Monday’s sharp advance.
US Dollar Index focused on data
The index posted strong gains on Monday, mainly supported by the resurgence of the US-China trade war and the pick-up in the demand for the safe havens, which lend extra legs to the dollar.
However, the rebound in the buck met strong resistance in the mid-99.00s for the time being, although further upside should not be ruled out following Monday’s bullish ‘outside day’.
Later in the NA session, ISM Non-Manufacturing will take centre stage seconded by Trade Balance figures, Markit’s final Services PMI, the IBD/TIPP Index and speeches by Chicago Fed C.Evans (2021 voter, centrist), Atlanta Fed R.Bostic (2021 voter, centrist) and St.Louis Fed J.Bullard (2022 voter, dovish).
What to look for around USD
The weak note in the greenback seems to have met contention near 98.50 so far. In the meantime, investors have now shifted the attention back to the US-China trade war, while the country keeps planning the gradual re-opening of the economy. Supporting the momentum around the greenback emerges the current “flight-to-safety” environment, helped by its status of “global reserve currency” and store of value. On another front, and following the FOMC event, the Fed is expected to stay on the loose end of the monetary policy stance, at least until the coronavirus crisis abates.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.10% at 99.41 and faces the next support at 98.57 (weekly low May 4) followed by 98.35 (200-day SMA) and then 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop). On the other hand, a break above 99.60 (weekly high May 4) would open the door to 100.49 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and finally 100.93 (weekly/monthly high Apr.6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
