US Dollar Index sticks to gains around 98.00

- DXY extends the up move to the 98.00 area.
- Markets’ focus remains on US-China trade.
- Initial Claims and Fedspeak next on the docket.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), is prolonging the optimism so far this week, managing to retake the key area around the 98.00 mark.
US Dollar Index looks to trade
The index reclaimed the key 98.00 neighbourhood on Thursday and it has now fully reversed last week’s sell off.
Indeed, the better tone in the buck re-emerged this week in tandem with rising speculations on a US-China trade deal and despite the expected meeting between President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping could now be pushed back to December while negotiations remains underway.
Auspicious trade news also lifted US yields amidst a generalized improved mood in the risk-associated complex. In fact, yields of the key US 10-year note advanced beyond 1.86% on Wednesday, just to ease somewhat afterwards.
Later in the US docket, the usual Initial Claims are due seconded by the speech by Dallas Fed R.Kaplan (2020 voter, dovish).
What to look for around USD
DXY keeps the better mood so far this week, tracking the recent improvement in the US-China trade front and following positive results from domestic fundamentals. The Fed is now expected to remain vigilant mainly on the global scenario, where trade concerns and the impact on global growth remain in centre stage amidst some loss of momentum in the domestic economy. On the broader view, the constructive outlook in DXY looks a bit damaged but it still is in play as the Fed moves into an impasse vs. the dovish stance from its G10 peers, the dollar’s safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.03% at 97.98 and a break above 98.02 (monthly high Nov.7) would open the door to 98.27 (55-day SMA) and finally 99.25 (high Oct.8). On the downside, immediate contention aligns at 97.48 (200-day SMA) seconded by 97.11 (monthly low Nov.1) and then 97.03 (monthly low Aug.9).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD logs longest daily losing streak in two months
EUR/USD has charted the longest daily losing streak in two months ahead of the data in Germany, which is expected to show the factory activity contracted in September. Weak data will likely invite stronger selling pressure, as suggested by technical charts.
GBP/USD slips to weekly low ahead of BOE “Super Thursday”
GBP/USD bears the burden of broad USD strength amid the UK’s general election campaign. Tories keep the first place and cheer Tom Watson’s exit. Meanwhile, BOE is expected to leave current monetary policy unchanged in its pre-election meeting.
USD/JPY: Flashing red below 200-day MA, down 20+ pips in Asia
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.74, representing a 24-pip loss on the daily open of 108.98. The currency pair is losing altitude amid the moderate losses in the US index futures.
Gold follows monthly range, 21/50-day SMA cap immediate upside
Gold seesaws near 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside. $1,535 could question buyers on the upside while $1,455 seems to please bears on the declines below range support. Technical indicators also favor a choppy session ahead.
What to Expect from BoE as Currencies Fall on Trade Worries
All of the major currencies traded lower today on reports that the first part (phase one) US-China trade deal could be delayed to December. After years of back and forth, no one is surprised that there are more setbacks.