US Dollar Index steady at 96.37 inside the ascending-triangle that targets 98.00

- The US Dollar Index pares Friday’s losses, up 0.39%.
- The US 10-year Treasury yield plunges to 1.414%, but the greenback rises.
- DXY Technical outlook: Has an upward bias, threatening of breaking above the ascending triangle, which targets 98.00.
The US Dollar Index, also known as DXY, which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of six rivals, climbs 0.29%, sits at 96.37 during the day as the New York session winds down, at the time of writing. The risk-off market mood was spurred from reports of the UK of the first COVID-19 Omicron-related death. Further, three of the most important central banks worldwide will host their last monetary policy meeting of 2021, adding fuel to the weak sentiment.
In the US bond market, Treasury yields in the long-term maturity of the curve fell with 10s, the 20s and 30s dropping between seven to eight basis points, ended at 1.414%, 1.84%, and 1.80%, each.
On Monday, there is nothing to report on the economic docket. By Tuesday, the Department of Labors would release the Producer Price Index for November. Apart from that, the market participants’ focus is on the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, which begins on Tuesday. At the same reunion, the Fed will unveil its Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), which has the famous “dot-plot,” a chart that shows policymakers interest rates expectations. A Bloomberg poll predicts that all US central bank policymakers (18) would expect two rate hikes by 2022.
Money market futures show around 66 basis points of tightening by the end of next year.
Further, two weeks ago, a parade of Fed policymakers, led by Chairman Jerome Powell, expressed their interest in a “faster” QE’s reduction. The same Bloomberg poll sees an increase to $30 billion reduction, beginning in January of 2022.
US Dollar Index (DXY) Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The US Dollar Index started the week above 96.00 and approached the top-trendline of the ascending triangle. The DXY is in a clear uptrend, and through the last couple of weeks, price action consolidated around the 95.50-96.50 range, forming an ascending triangle in an uptrend.
In the event of breaking to the upside of the formation, the ascending-triangle target would be 98.00, but it would find some hurdles on the way up.
The first resistance would be 97.00, followed by June 30 high at 97.80, followed by the bullish flag 98.00 targets.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|96.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.13
|Daily SMA50
|94.9
|Daily SMA100
|93.88
|Daily SMA200
|92.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.43
|Previous Daily Low
|95.98
|Previous Weekly High
|96.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.85
|Previous Monthly High
|96.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
