US Dollar Index stays under pressure near 97.40

- DXY adds to recent losses and drops to the 97.40 region.
- All the attention stays on the “coordinated easing” by central banks.
- Fedspeak only due later in the NA session.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), is extending the leg lower to the 97.40 region on Tuesday, just pips above Monday’s weekly lows in the 97.20/15 band.
US Dollar Index now looks to coronavirus, central banks
The index dropped and tested fresh 7-week lows vs. its rivals at the beginning of the week amidst mounting speculations on an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while poor results from the key ISM Manufacturing also collaborated with the downside.
In addition, G7 central bankers will hold a conference call later in the day, opening the door to a potential “coordinated easing” measure in order to counteract the impact of the coronavirus on the world economy.
In the meantime, Monday’s ISM Manufacturing receded to 50.1 (from 50.9) for the month of February, also coming in below estimates. Further data also saw Markit’s final manufacturing PMI at 50.7 (vs. 50.8 expected) and Construction Spending expanding 1.8% during January.
Later in the session, Cleveland Fed L.Mester (voter, hawkish) will address the UK Society of Professional Economists against the backdrop of an empty US docket.
What to look for around USD
The index has accelerated the downside to the vicinity of the 97.00 mark on Monday, recording at the same time fresh multi-week lows and fading further the 2020 rally (currently close to the 78.6% Fibo of that move). The outlook on the dollar is now neutral to bearish, particularly after breaking below the key 200-day SMA, today at 97.83. Investors’ attention is now on the increasing likeliness of further easing by the Fed amidst coronavirus concerns and despite the resilience observed in the US economy. That said, and despite the outlook on the buck now looks compromised, its stance still appears constructive and propped up by the “good shape” of the domestic
economy, the buck’s safe haven appeal and its status of “global reserve currency”.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is retreating 0.09% at 97.42 and faces the next support at 97.18 (weekly/monthly low Mar.2) seconded by 96.74 (low Dec.12 2019) and then 96.53 (monthly low Dec.31 2019). On the flip side, a breakout of 97.84 (200-day SMA) would aim for 98.54 (monthly high Nov.29 2019) and finally 99.09 (23.6% Fibo retracement of the 2020 rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rally stalls as ECB rate cut bets rise, Eurozone CPI eyed
The upside in EUR/USD looks to have stalled with markets pricing higher odds of a European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut next week. ECB could likely cut rates by 10 bps. A below-forecast Eurozone CPI would bolster the rate cut bets, sending the EUR lower.
GBP/USD: Firmer, still below 1.2800, UK data, G7 call in focus
GBP/USD bounces off five-month low but remains below 1.2800 ahead of the London open. The EU-UK post-Brexit trade talks, G7 conference call on coronavirus’ response and BOE Governor Carney’s testimony to hog the limelight.
Forex Today: RBA rate cut boosts AUD, risk tepid after nothing new from G7’s coronavirus draft
The risk sentiment somewhat soured after G7’s draft coronavirus response statement provided little in way of details on expected global coordinated stimulus efforts. USD/JPY fell below 108.00 while the Aussie jumped on RBA's surprise rate cut.
Gold: Monday’s Doji keeps $1625 on radar
Despite repeated failures to take out $1,600, Gold prices remain 0.84% positive to $1599 while heading into the European open on Tuesday. The yellow metal portrayed a trend-reversing candlestick formation on the daily chart on Monday.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.