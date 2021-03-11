US Dollar Index stays near weekly lows around 91.60

- DXY remains offered and well below the 92.00 level.
- US 10-year yields rebound from sub-1.50% levels.
- Weekly Claims rose by 712K during last week.
The greenback keeps the bearish noted unchanged, although it manages to bounce off earlier lows around 91.50 when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index looks to yields
The index now attempts a consolidative theme around the 91.60/50 band, all against the broader 3-day corrective downside and following the softer tone in US yields, particularly after Wednesday’s discouraging inflation figures.
Indeed, some profit taking (in light of recent strong gains) plus the corrective move in yields appear to be weighing on the buck, which has so far held up well around 91.50.
In the US data space, Initial Claims rose 712K WoW, surpassing expectations, and taking the 4-Week Average to 759.00K (from 793.00K). Further data come next with the release of JOLTs Job Openings.
What to look for around USD
The sentiment surrounding the dollar suffered the recent US inflation figures and the subsequent correction to the sub-92.00 region. The change of heart in the buck seen in past weeks came in tandem with the strong bounce in US yields to levels recorded over a year ago, all against the backdrop of rising investors’ perception of higher inflation in the next months. However, a sustainable move higher in DXY should be taken with a pinch of salt amidst the mega-accommodative stance from the Fed (until “substantial further progress” is seen), extra fiscal stimulus and hopes of a strong economic recovery overseas.
Key events in the US this week: Flash February Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating? Future of the Republican party post-Trump acquittal.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.15% at 91.68 and faces the next support at 91.50 (weekly low Mar.11) seconded by 91.05 (high Feb.17) and then 90.63 (50-day SMA). On the upside, a breakout of 92.50 (2021 high Mar.9) would expose 92.82 (200-day SMA) and finally 94.30 (monthly high Nov.4).
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds around 1.1950 post ECB
The ECB decided to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, as expected. The EUR/USD pair edged slightly lower and was last seen trading at 1.1947, up 0.18% on a daily basis.
GBP/USD rises beyond 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing beyond 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
XAU/USD looks to extend rebound toward $1,745
Gold is trading in the positive territory for third straight day. Next significant resistance for gold is located at $1,745. Sellers could look to take control if XAU/USD drops below $1,720.
Ethereum freefall looms in the wake of rejection under $1,900
Ethereum bears swing into action as sell signals sprout across the board. The TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the 12-hour chart. A rising wedge pattern points to a seemingly imminent breakdown in the near-term. The MACD indicator could save the bulls from the downswing if the bullish impulse holds.
S&P 500: Let the gamers begin, Roblox and Gamestop dominate the narrative
Markets maintained bullish sentiment on Wednesday with some struggles seen in the tech sector. The Nasdaq was the only major index to finish in the red yesterday as inflation worries were pushed to one side after benign US CPI and a calm US 10 year bond auction.