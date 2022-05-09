- DXY remains on the front foot near a two-decade high.
- Firmer jobs report highlights this week’s inflation as the key push for Fed hawks.
- Headlines from China, G7 also weigh on risk profit and underpin the USD buying.
US Dollar Index (DXY) stays on the bull’s radar by taking rounds to the highest levels since 2002, surrounding 104.10, flashed the last week. In doing so, the greenback gauge cheers the increasing odds of the Fed’s faster, as well as heavier rate hikes, while also benefiting from the risk-off mood.
Although Fed’s Powel rejected the idea of 75 basis points (bps) of a rate hike, fears of inflation weighing on the economic growth and Friday’s upbeat US jobs report for April suggest that the hawks aren’t off the table. As a result, this week’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April will be crucial to watch for clear direction.
Elsewhere, G7 nations met during the weekend and announced further sanctions on Russian oil, as well as services. “After meeting virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the leaders said they would cut off key services on which Russia depends, reinforcing the isolation of Russia "across all sectors of its economy,” said Reuters. Also portraying the risk-off mood was news from China as Shanghai announced fresh activity restriction measures due to the worsening covid conditions.
The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) reprinted the 428K figures, if compared to the revised figures for March, by surpassing the 391K forecasts. On the same line, the Unemployment Rate also remained intact at 3.6%.
Also read: Strong US payrolls deliver a reprieve to Fed policy
Following the data, Minneapolis Fed President and FOMC member Neel Kashkari said in a blog post on Medium, “Given that long-term real rates have the greatest influence on the demand for credit, financial conditions are already nearly back to neutral levels.” The policymaker also said his assessment of the nominal neutral rate of interest is still that it is around 2.0%. It’s worth noting that the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis James Bullard reiterated his bullish bias and pushed the Fed towards a 3.5% rate.
It’s worth noting that the US inflation expectations, as per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, struggle to remain firmer after refreshing the record top in the last week. The same challenges the USD bulls ahead of the key inflation data, up for publishing on Wednesday.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields rise to the fresh high since November 2018, up two basis points near 3.14%, whereas the S&P 5600 Futures drop 1.0% by the press time.
Technical analysis
Considering the overbought RSI, November 2002 low near 104.15 appears an immediate hurdle for the DXY bulls. The pullback moves, however, remain elusive unless dropping back below the post-Fed swing low surrounding 102.30.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|103.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.78
|Daily SMA50
|99.86
|Daily SMA100
|97.92
|Daily SMA200
|96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.07
|Previous Daily Low
|103.18
|Previous Weekly High
|104.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.34
|Previous Monthly High
|103.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|98.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears brace for bumpy road to the south near 0.7050
AUD/USD holds onto the bearish bias for the third consecutive day, stays pressured around one-week low. Upward sloping trend line from January, falling wedge’s lower line challenge immediate downside. Bulls need validation from the 100-DMA to retake controls.
EUR/USD: Accumulation kicking in, or just a respite on the way to test 1.0340?
At a glance, the EUR/USD bearish impulse looks relatively overdone and the price is stalling after making a cycle low of 1.0472. At 1.0541, the euro is trading near Friday's doji close and bulls will be on the lookout for a bullish engulfing candle for the first day of the week to confirm the corrective bias.
Gold bears moving in and taking out first key H4 support level
Gold is under pressure in the open on Monday and has fallen from a high of $1,885.85 to a low of $1,879.93 as the bears move in again with a focus on last week's lows at $1,850.47. China’s COVID-19 outbreaks have darkened the outlook for risk sentiment at the start of the week.
XRP price action warns of a possible 50% price collapse
XRP price action on the weekly chart looks depressing if you’re a bull but magical if you’re a bear. No matter which way you want to look at it, XRP’s chart is bearish and warns of a massive collapse unless bulls come in and reverse the current setup.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Employment report to fails to calm equities as bears still in control
A lot to get through this week. The equity market had looked to put the worst behind it by midweek when a dovish Powell looked after his equity friends by taking a 75bps hike off the table. S&P closes off intra-day lows as some position squaring evident.