US Dollar Index stays depressed below 93.00, looks to data

- DXY fades the initial uptick above the 93.00 yardstick.
- US Durable Goods Orders surprised to the upside in September.
- The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence comes up next.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), reverses the initial optimism and returns to the sub-93.00 area on turnaround Tuesday.
US Dollar Index meets resistance near 93.15
The index lost upside momentum just above 93.00 the figure on the back of the resumption of the demand for the risk complex, all amidst alternating risk appetite trends.
In the docket, Durable Goods Orders expanded at a monthly 1.9% in September. Results from the housing sector saw the House Price Index rising 1.5% MoM in August while the S&P/Case-Shiller Index rose 5.2% YoY during the same period. Later in the NA session the Conference Board will release its Consumer Confidence reading for the current month.
What to look for around USD
The index managed to leave behind the downside pressure observed during last week and has reclaimed the 93.00 barrier and above so far this week. The current recovery in the dollar follows a change of heart among investors in response to the impact of the pandemic on the global growth prospects as well as fading chances of a deal between Democrats and Republicans over a new stimulus bill. However, the view on the buck is expected to deteriorate in case of a “blue wave” following the presidential elections next month, while the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve also caps occasional bullish attempts.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.21% at 92.87 and faces the next support at 92.47 (monthly low Oct.21) followed by 91.92 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and then 91.80 (monthly low May 2018). On the upside, a break above 93.90 (weekly high Oct.15) would expose 94.20 (38.2% Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop) and finally 94.74 (monthly high Sep.25).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI
AUD/USD is wilting in early Asia on COVID-19 woes and ahead of key data. There are downside risks to the AUD should US election polls narrow from here. Risk-off tones will likely be felt in the commodity sector for which AUD trades as a proxy to.
EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news
EUR/USD falls to print fresh lows on French lockdown news. France expected to announce a nationwide lockdown tomorrow to start on Thursday night. The coronavirus has moved the nation to reinstate its COVID-19 state of a health emergency.
XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day
Gold futures have found support right below the $1,900 area earlier today before inching up to $1,910, turning positive on daily charts. The precious metal lost ground, with the US dollar building up during the European session on Tuesday, to appreciate during the North American session with market sentiment improving moderately.
Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway
According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.