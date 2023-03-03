US Dollar Index stays defensive around 105.00 as US ISM Services PMI looms

Share:

US Dollar struggles to extend the previous day’s gains ahead of the key data.

Treasury bond Yields retreat after refreshing multi-day high.

Mixed US data, Fed talks probe US Treasury bond yields’ at multi-day high and challenge DXY bulls.

US ISM Services PMI is expected to ease in February, can act as a downer for greenback on matching forecasts.

US Dollar Index (DXY) grinds higher around 105.00, struggling to extend the previous day’s run-up during early Friday. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies portrays the cautious mood ahead of the key US ISM Services PMI for February. Also challenging the DXY bulls could be the latest inaction of the US Treasury bond yields after they refreshed the multi-month high.

The DXY initially cheered the multi-day high US Treasury bond yields, as well as the geopolitical fears surrounding China, before the mixed comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials joined the unimpressive US data probed the bulls. Also acting as the upside filter were talks that the US and China are likely to resume trade negotiations, which in turn allowed the sentiment to remain firmer.

That said, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday that the central bank could be in position to pause the current tightening cycle by mid to late summer. On the other hand, Boston Fed President Susan Collins mentioned, per Reuters, that more rate hikes are required to bring inflation back in control. She added that the extent of interest rate hikes will be determined by incoming data.

Further, the US Jobless Claims dropped to 190K during the week ended on February 24 versus 195K market forecasts and 192K prior. Further, Nonfarm Productivity for the fourth quarter (Q4) eased to 1.7% from 3.0% prior and 2.6% market forecasts while the Unit Labor Costs jumped 3.6% versus 1.6% analysts’ estimations and 1.1% previous readings.

It should be noted that the US-China tension at the Group of 20 Nations (G20) meeting, amid the former’s push for sanctions on countries having strong ties with Russia and aiding Moscow in war with Ukraine, previously probed the sentiment. However, the dovish Fed comments and chatters of the Sino-American trade talks seemed to have pushed back the risk-off mood afterward.

While portraying the mood, Wall Street closed on the positive side, after a downbeat start, whereas the S&P 500 Futures printed mild losses by the press time. Further, US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to a fresh high since early November 2022 while piercing the 4.0% threshold whereas the two-year counterpart rallied to the highest levels since 2007 to 4.94%. However, the bond coupons have retreated from their multi-month high of late.

It’s worth observing that the latest Reuters poll signals a downbeat performance of the US Dollar by expecting, “A weaker greenback in a year amid an improving global economy and expectations the US Federal Reserve will stop hiking interest rates well ahead of the European Central Bank.” The February 28 to March 2 poll of 69 currency specialists also mentioned that the dollar was forecast to trade lower than current levels against all major currencies in the next 12 months.

Moving on, the DXY traders should pay attention to the US ISM Services PMI for February, expected at 54.5 versus 55.2 prior readings.

Also read: ISM Services PMI Preview: Strong figure set to catapult US Dollar to new highs

Technical analysis

A three-month-old descending resistance line, around 105.20 appears the key hurdle for the US Dollar Index bulls.