US Dollar Index stays close to 98.00 ahead of FOMC

- DXY retreats from earlier tops above 98.00.
- Yields of the US 10-year note met support near 1.73%.
- FOMC expected to release its minutes later in the session.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a basket of its main competitors, keeps the positive note albeit below earlier tops beyond the 98.00 mark.
US Dollar Index now focuses on FOMC
The index has managed to regain some upside traction on Wednesday, adding to Tuesday’s gains and briefly surpassing the key barrier at 98.00 the figure. This area coincides with the 100-day SA and it has offered some decent resistance so far.
In the meantime, the buck has recovered from Monday’s lows in the 97.70/65 against the backdrop of rising uncertainty in the US-China trade negotiation, while the permanent social unrest in Hong Kong has been also weighing on the appetite for riskier assets in past hours.
In the US data space, Mortgage Applications contracted 2.2% on a weekly basis, while the EIA is due to report on the US crude oil inventories later in the session. In addition, the FOMC will publish its minutes from the latest meeting, keeping the dollar in centre stage.
What to look for around USD
The index seems to have met solid contention in the 97.70 region for the time being. In the meantime, headlines from the US-China trade dispute are expected to remain as the exclusive driver when comes to price action in the global markets, while investors keep monitoring US fundamentals amidst the ‘wait-and-see’ stance from the Federal Reserve and the steepening of the 2y-10y yield curve seen as of late. Moving to US politics, markets keep ignoring the Trump’s impeachment developments, while the impact on the FX space remains muted. On the broader view, however, the outlook on the greenback still looks constructive on the back of the Fed’s ‘wait-and-see’ mode vs. the dovish stance from its G10 peers, the dollar’s safe haven appeal and the status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is advancing 0.10% at 97.92 and a breakout of 98.45 (monthly high Nov.13) would open the door to 99.25 (high Oct.8) and then 99.67 (2019 high Oct.1). On the flip side, immediate contention emerges at 97.68 (monthly low Nov.18) seconded by 97.56 (200-day SMA) and finally 97.11 (monthly low Nov.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto range, amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050. The US Senate's support of Hong Kong protesters has aggravated tensions with China. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD remains pressured after the Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, after Labour leader Corbyn beat expectations in his debate with PM Johnson. Further opinion polls are awaited.
USD/JPY trades in red below 108.50 as 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 2%
Dismal market mood helps JPY find demand on Wednesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 2%. US Dollar Index recovers to 98 area ahead of FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD: Gold retreats from weekly highs, drops to $1465
Gold weakened from the highest level in almost two weeks slightly below $1480/oz and moved lower. Recently it printed a fresh daily low at $1465, just cents above Tuesday’s low.
FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.