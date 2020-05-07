US Dollar Index stays cautious above 100.00, looks to data

- DXY keeps business above the 100.00 mark on Thursday.
- US economy still expected to re-open on a gradual fashion.
- US Initial Claims will grab all the attention in the US calendar.
The greenback is navigating on a cautious note in the second half of the week, managing to keep the trade above the 100.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index focused on data
The index is looking to add to the ongoing recovery on Thursday, managing well to remain above the 100.00 mark ahead of the opening bell in the Old Continent.
In the meantime, the US-China trade effervescence has returned to the fore in past sessions, while the timing and shape of the re-opening of the US economy also remains in the centre of the debate.
On the data front, market participants wait for another weekly release of the key Initial Claims in order to gauge the deterioration of the US labour market, which already saw more than 25 million citizens file for unemployment benefits.
Additional data include Challenger Job Cuts, advanced figures for Non-farm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs, Consumer Credit Change and the speech by Philly Fed P.Harker (voter, hawkish).
What to look for around USD
The better note in the greenback pushed the index back above the 100.00 mark earlier in the week, prolonging the weekly recovery from Monday’s lows. In the meantime, investors have now shifted the attention to the US-China trade war, while the country keeps planning the gradual re-opening of the economy. Supporting the momentum around the greenback emerges the current “flight-to-safety” environment, helped by its status of “global reserve currency” and store of value. On another front, and following the FOMC event, the Fed is expected to stay on the loose end of the monetary policy stance, at least until the coronavirus crisis abates.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.02% at 100.19 and a break above 100.23 (weekly high May 7) would open the door to 100.49 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and finally 100.93 (weekly/monthly high Apr.6). On the downside, the next support is located at 98.57 (weekly low May 4) followed by 98.37 (200-day SMA) and then 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: BOE set to rock GBP/USD with new forecasts, unusual timing
The Bank of England is set to leave rates at rock bottom levels and publish new forecasts amid the coronavirus crisis. GBP/USD has been on the back foot ahead of the event. Live coverage.
EUR/USD prints three-day losing streak ahead of German Industrial Production
EUR/USD has erased a major chunk of gains seen in the six days to May 1. German Industrial Production, due at 06:00 GMT, is likely to show record contraction in March. German court's recent ruling on ECB's QE has emboldened the bears.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Priced in disaster
Americans continued to be laid off from their jobs at a record pace as the shutdown of commercial life reaches further and further into labor market spreading disruption throughout the US economy. Initial jobless claims predicted to be 3M.
Gold: 10/21-day SMA guards pullback around $1,700
Having bounced off four-day low, Gold prices print 0.30% gains on a day while taking the bids to $1,690.44 on early Thursday. Bearish MACD, trading below key SMAs keep sellers hopeful. A three-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
WTI: 50-day average applies brakes to price rally
West Texas Intermediate's recovery rally looks to have stalled, as the black gold has failed twice in the last 24 hours to keep gains above the 50-day average hurdle. The 50-hour average is restricting the downside in black gold.