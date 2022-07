Later this week, the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will be the key event. A preliminary estimate for the job additions done by the US economy is 270k, significantly lower than the prior release of 390k. The Unemployment Rate may remain stable at 3.6%.

The forward release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes is underpinning the DXY against the risk-perceived currencies. Investors are worried over the fact that the minutes of the June monetary policy meeting will unfold some hawkish concepts for further guidance. Although the guidance will remain biased towards more policy tightening measures as the inflation rate has not displayed any slowdown signals yet.

The BOE cornered the volatility from the fossil fuels and other raw materials prices that might be responsible for economic shocks in the future. No doubt, the soaring price pressures in the global economy have pushed the policymakers from Western central banks on their toes. The policymakers are finding it hard to combat the headwinds from the runaway inflation rate.

The US dollar index (DXY) is being offered mildly after printing a fresh 19-year high at 106.50 on Tuesday. The asset witnessed some decent gains after violating a three-week-old high at 105.79 as recession fears soar on the Bank of England (BOE)’s statement on the global outlook.

