US Dollar Index risks a potential move to 89.20 – UOB

Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research, assesses the outlook for the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Key Quotes
“In our Chart of the Day from 29 Apr 2021 (when USD Index was trading at 90.60), we highlighted that ‘USD Index is under pressure, but it is premature to expect a move to the year-to-date low at 89.21’. We added, USD Index ‘could dip below the rising trend-line support but only an unlikely weekly closing below the Feb’s low of 89.68 would suggest that the year-to-date low at 89.21 is at risk’.”
“USD Index broke the rising trend-line support about 2 weeks ago, rebounded but over the past few days, it staged a rather swift and impulsive decline and is currently holding just above 89.68. Weekly MACD is turning negative and the improved downward momentum suggests that a breach of 89.68 would not be surprising and would indicate that USD Index is heading towards the early January low of 89.21. That said, for USD Index to move to 89.21, it has to maintain the current rapid pace of decline and should not move above the declining trend-line resistance (currently at 90.65). Looking ahead, the next support below 89.21 is at 88.85 followed by the 2018 low of 88.25.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from double-top pierces 1.2200
EUR/USD is trading below the 1.2200 level, of the double top around 1.2250 as the dollar gains some ground with US Treasury yields. Eurozone CPI came out at 1.6% as expected. The focus shifts to the FOMC Meeting Minutes due out later on.
GBP/USD retreats sharply despite upbeat UK CPI as yields advance
GBP/USD pulled back from 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The US dollar is up across the board as US Treasury yields surge to fresh one-week highs ahead of the FOMC Meeting Minutes.
GBP/USD retreats sharply despite upbeat UK CPI as yields advance
GBP/USD pulled back from 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The US dollar is up across the board as US Treasury yields surge to fresh one-week highs ahead of the FOMC Meeting Minutes.
XAU/USD consolidates near multi-month tops, FOMC minutes awaited
Gold’s price tends to rise when the real yields of US government bonds fall and vice versa. In the view of economists at Capital Economics, the real yields of long-dated Treasuries are set to rise, subsequently, XAU/USD should retreat during the remainder of this year.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.