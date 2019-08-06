US Dollar Index reverses the leg lower, stays bid near 97.60

- The index clinches daily highs around 97.70, deflates afterwards.
- Yields of the US 10-year note bounce off the sub-1.70% area.
- US JOLTS Job Openings, Fedspeak next on the calendar.
The greenback is trimming part of the recent sharp losses and manages to rebound to the 97.70 region when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index looks to trade, yields
The index is finally showing some signs of life after three consecutive daily pullbacks and an earlier test of fresh lows near the 97.20 area, coincident with the 100-day and 55-day SMAs.
The somewhat alleviated concerns on the US-China trade front came in tandem with the rebound in yields of the key US 10-year benchmark from 3-year lows in the 1.67% area and followed a lower fixing for the Chinese Yuan, which traded well below the 7.00 barrier at the beginning of the week.
On the latter, it is worth noting that the US Treasury has named China as currency manipulator on Monday.
In the US data space, the only publication of note later today will be the JOLTS Job Openings while St. Louis Fed J.Bullard (voter, dovish) will speak on the US Economy in Washington.
What to look for around USD
The fresh bout of US tariffs on Chinese products has undermined the Fed-led rally in the buck to levels last seen in May 2017 near 99.00 the figure, sparking a sharp leg lower to the area just above the critical 200-day SMA. By the same token, yields of the US 10-year benchmark have dropped to multi-year lows in the sub-1.70% area, where some support appears to have emerged. In the meantime, the US-China trade war is expected to remain the almost exclusive driver of the global sentiment for the time being, although an eventual deal in the next months looks highly unlikely. Regarding the greenback, its demand appears propped up by its safe have appeal, the status of ‘global reserve currency’, solid US fundamentals and the less dovish stance from the Federal Reserve.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.16% at 97.55 and faces the next up barrier at 97.95 910-day SMA) followed by 98.37 (monthly high May 23) and then 98.93 (2019 high Aug.1). On the flip side, a breakdown of 97.21 (low Aug.6) would open the door to 96.92 (200-day SMA) and then 96.67 (low Jul.18).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1200 on upbeat German data
A big-beat on German Factory Orders data failed to lift the sentiment around the Euro, keeping the EUR/USD pair modestly flat near the 1.12 handle amid trade tensions.
GBP/USD remains on the road to recovery, ignores no-deal Brexit concerns
Despite looming hard Brexit concerns, the GBP/USD pair recovers. Speculations concerning no-confidence motion against the UK PM fail to stop him from supporting no-deal Brexit. Investors may keep an eye over macro news/headlines for fresh direction.
USD/JPY briefly spikes beyond 107.00 mark, lacks follow-through
The USD/JPY pair built on its goodish intraday bounce from fresh multi-month lows and briefly spiked to levels beyond the 107.00 handle in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
Gold nears $1475 as bulls keep benefiting from risk aversion
Be it a spoiling case of the US-China trade tussle or North Korea’s repeated missile test, not to forget tensions concerning the Middle East and global central bankers’ monetary policy easing, Gold has it all to remain strong around multi-year high.
RBA Preview: AUD/USD may fall even if rates remain unchanged – Three scenarios
When the US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates – others follow. However, in the Reserve Bank of Australia's case – it has already slashed rates twice. The RBA is set to leave the Cash Rate unchanged at 1% and pause after two consecutive reductions.