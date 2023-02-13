US Dollar Index retreats towards 103.00 as Fed hawks seek assurance from US inflation

- US Dollar Index remains pressured after reversing from one-week high.
- Pullback in yields, market’s preparations for the key US CPI for January weigh on DXY.
- Hawkish Fed talks fail to put a floor under the price.
- Softer US inflation can renew Fed policy pivot talks and weigh on the US Dollar.
US Dollar Index (DXY) holds lower ground near 103.30 during early Tuesday morning in Asia, following a U-turn from the one-week high amid cautious optimism. In addition to the market’s mildly positive sentiment, the greenback’s gauge also declines as the DXY traders brace for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January amid mixed clues.
That said, the risk profile was mostly upbeat on Monday, after a downbeat start, as fears surrounding the unidentified flying objects near the United States and China, one of which was recently confirmed as like a metal ball, eased afterward on comments from the US General. That said, the US military authority turned down the fears while rejecting calls to believe that those flying objects were from China. Adding strength to the risk-on mood were upbeat US equities and a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields after multiple days of run-up.
It should be noted that sluggish US inflation expectations seemed to have weighed on the DXY as the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates from the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) grind near monthly high, close 2.31% and 2.44% at the latest.
Even so, hawkish comments from the Fed policymakers and a lack of major positive headlines weigh on the Gold price. On Monday, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that the Federal Reserve will need to continue to raise interest rates in order to get them to a level high enough to bring inflation back down to the central bank's target rate, per Reuters. Before him, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker pushed back the chatters of a Fed rate cut during 2023. However, the policymaker did mention, “Fed not likely to cut this year but may be able to in 2024 if inflation starts ebbing.” His comments were mostly in line with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious optimism and exerted downside pressure on the US Dollar.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed on the positive side while the US Treasury bond yields retreat after multiple days of run-up.
Moving ahead, the US CPI data for January appears the key as the recent Federal Reserve (Fed) comments appear light when suggesting more rate hikes. Also, the Fed policy pivot talks aren’t far from the table and hence any disappointment from the US inflation numbers won’t hesitate to drown the DXY.
Also read: US Consumer Price Index Preview: US Dollar vulnerable to violent crash, every 0.1% in Core CPI matters
Technical analysis
50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) guards the immediate US Dollar Index upside near 103.75.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30%
|Today daily open
|103.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.4
|Daily SMA50
|103.46
|Daily SMA100
|106.07
|Daily SMA200
|106.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.68
|Previous Daily Low
|102.9
|Previous Weekly High
|103.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.64
|Previous Monthly High
|105.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
