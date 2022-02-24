US Dollar Index retreats from tops near 96.80, focus on geopolitics, data

- DXY advances to new three-week peaks around 96.80.
- Demand for safe havens drag US yields lower on Thursday.
- Another Q4 GDP estimate, Initial Claims, New Home Sales next on tap.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), is pushing higher and retesting the 96.80 region for the first time since late January.
US Dollar Index remains bid on rising risk aversion
The index is seen advancing for the second session in a row on Thursday, this time supported by firm inflows into the safe haven universe after Russia attacked Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday.
The move higher in the buck comes amidst the retracement in US yields in response to the re-emergence of the buying interest for bonds.
In the NA session, another revision of the US Q4 GDP is due seconded by the weekly report on Initial Claims, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and New Home Sales for the month of January.
What to look for around USD
An increasing appetite for safer assets continues to bolster the dollar and keep the index on a positive footing following a deterioration of the geopolitical landscape. The constructive view of the buck remains underpinned by the current elevated inflation narrative and the probability of a more aggressive start of the Fed’s normalization of its monetary conditions. In the longer run, recent hawkish messages from the BoE and the ECB carry the potential to undermine the expected move higher in the dollar in the next months.
Key events in the US this week: Advanced Q4 GDP, Initial Claims, New Home Sales (Thursday) – PCE, Durable Goods Orders, Personal Income/Spending, Pending Home Sales, Final Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s rate path this year. US-China trade conflict under the Biden administration.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.46% at 96.64 and a break above 96.76 (monthly high Feb.23) would open the door to 97.44 (2022 high Jan.28) and finally 97.80 (high Jun.30 2020). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 95.67 (weekly low Feb.16) seconded by 95.17 (weekly low Feb.10) and then 95.13 (weekly low Feb.4).
EUR/USD recovers to 1.1250 amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
EUR/USD is recovering towards 1.1250, as markets take a pause and digest the latest developments after the Russian military attacked Ukraine. The risk-off market profile will continue to persist, with the Western response eagerly awaited alongside the G7 meeting.
GBP/USD battles 1.3500 as Russia-Ukraine war kicks off
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3500, having fallen like a house of cards after Russia's assault on Ukraine. The official announcement of Russia's invasion of Ukraine by NATO pushed the US dollar higher. Investors are dumping risk-perceived assets on heightening the war-like situation in Eastern Ukraine.
Bitcoin price collapses as Putin declares war on Ukraine and explosions reported in Kyiv
Bitcoin price has significantly declined following media reports of explosions in Ukraine. In the past 24 hours, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization has declined by 5%.