- DXY reverses Wednesday’s pullback, back near 97.70.
- ECB event will grab all the attention later today.
- Trade Balance, Durable Goods, Claims next on the docket.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a basket of its main rivals, has resumed the upside today and stays close to the area of multi-week peaks near 97.80.
US Dollar Index focused on ECB, data
The index is reversing yesterday’s small pullback and keeps the positive tone intact so far this week, trading at shouting distance from Wednesday’s 2-month tops at 97.81.
Some auspicious headlines from the US-China trade front lent extra legs to the buck in past hours, while market consensus keeps pointing to a small interest rate cut by the Fed at its meeting next week.
In addition, the increasing selling pressure around EUR has dragged EUR/USD to fresh multi-week lows ahead of today’s critical ECB gathering.
On the US docket, Trade Balance figures during June are due seconded by Durable Goods Orders and the usual weekly report on Initial Claims.
What to look for around USD
Investors have already priced in a 25 bps interest rate cut hits month, while a larger rate cut appears to have lost consensus in the last sessions. Trade tensions now look somewhat alleviated after US and China decided to restart talks next week. The demand for the greenback, in the meantime, stays underpinned by its safe have appeal, the status of ‘global reserve currency’, solid US fundamentals when compared to its G10 peers and the shift to a more accommodative stance from the rest of the central banks.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.04% at 97.72 and faces the next resistance at 97.81 (monthly high Jul.24) seconded by 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and finally 98.37 (2019 high May 23). On the flip side, a break below 96.67 (low Jul.18) would aim for 96.46 (low Jun.7) and then 96.04 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the back foot ahead of IFO, the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, not far from the 2019 lows. The euro struggled with disappointing figures on Wednesday and now awaits the German IFO business climate ahead of the all-important ECB decision.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2500 amid Johnson's cabinet cull
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2500, consolidating its losses. New UK PM Boris Johnson has replaced most of the government ministers, choosing Brexiteers to key positions. His statement to parliament is eyed later.
USD/JPY holds the lower ground on 108.00 amid cautious optimism
The USD/JPY pair sticks to its range trade around 108.15 region so far this Thursday, with the bias leaning towards the downside amid the latest N. Korean missile launch and cautious optimism in the Asian equities ahead of the ECB.
Gold: 200-HMA, 1-week-long support-line question sellers
Following its failure to rise past-200 HMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of current month upside, Gold declines to $1,422.30 heading into the European open on Thursday.
Forex Today: RBA’s Lowe drives Aussie lower; German IFO, ECB in focus
Cautious optimism prevailed in Thursday’s Asian trading, as markets were caught up between stimulus hopes by key central banks and the latest report on the N.Korean missile launch.