US Dollar Index resumes the upside and approaches 93.00

- DXY adds to Thursday’s gains and trades closer to 93.00.
- US 10-year yields remain side-lined just below 1.30%.
- Flash Manufacturing/Services PMI next of note in the calendar.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, adds to the recent upside near the 93.00 neighbourhood.
US Dollar Index looks to risk trends, data
The index manages to advance for the second session in a row and regains some upside traction at the end of the week.
Indeed, the dollar rebounds from Thursday’s post-ECB lows in the proximity of 92.50 and approaches the key 93.00 mark despite the move lower in US yields and alternating risk appetite trends.
Indeed, US 10-year yields keep trading in the sub-1.30% area, while inflows into the risk-associated universe appear mitigated as of late.
Later in the NA session, Markit will publish its estimates for the Manufacturing and Services PMIs for the month of July in what will be the only release in the US calendar on Friday.
What to look for around USD
DXY approaches the key 93.00 yardstick following the ECB-induced drop to the mid-92.00s in past hours. The latest positive move in the index was mainly sustained by the resumption of the risk aversion in response to the re-emergence of coronavirus concerns. The constructive stance in the dollar, in the meantime, remains propped up by the solid pace of the economic recovery, higher-than-expected inflation figures and rising rumours of rate hikes/QE tapering earlier than anticipated.
Key events in the US this week: Flash July Manufacturing/Services PMI (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s multi-billion plan to support infrastructure and families. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating?
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.09% at 92.91 and a breakout of 93.43 (2021 high Mar.21) would open the door to 94.00 (round level) and finally 94.30 (monthly high Nov.4). On the other hand, the next down barrier lines up at 92.46 (23.6% Fibo of the November-January rally) followed by 92.00 (monthly low Jul.6) and then 91.51 (weekly low Jun.23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up after upbeat German PMIs
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18, but off the lows after German PMIs beat estimates. Earlier, the euro suffered from the ECB's signaling that interest rates will stay lower for longer. Worries about covid provide some support to the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.3750 after upbeat UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is holding above 1.3750, clinging to its gains after UK Retail Sales beat estimates with 0.5% in June. Markit's forward-looking PMIs for July are awaited on both sides of the Atlantic.
Gold’s bearish potential to remain intact, focus on weekly close
Gold price staged a decent bounce from eight-day lows of $1793 on Thursday and ended the day in the green at $1807, bringing a halt to a two-day downtrend from $1825 levels. Bearish bias remains intact for gold despite Thursday’s rebound.
Etherum bulls eye $2,500 as on-chain metrics add tailwind
Ethereum price has sliced through vital supply barriers to assert dominance and reveal that bulls are back in town. ETH is likely to tag a psychological level, and on-chain metrics indicate clear skies for the smart contract token.
US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood
Two steps down, one step up – that has been the playbook for risk-averse markets. What happens when traders have little time to act ahead of the weekend and the last word belongs to a downbeat figure?