US Dollar Index resumes the downside and visits 92.20

- DXY flirts with the 8-month support line near 92.20.
- Risk-on sentiment prevails at the beginning of the week.
- Flash PMI’s, Chicago Fed Index, Fedspeak all due later.
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), has started the week on the negative footing and slips back to the 92.20 area in the wake of the opening bell in Euroland.
US Dollar Index focused on risk trends, data, pandemic
The index resumes the downside and navigates the low-92.00s on the back of the rising preference of investors for the risk-associated assets.
In fact, further positive news regarding a COVID-19 vaccine – this time from biopharmaceutical AstraZeneca – lends extra oxygen to the riskier assets at the beginning of the week and collaborate further with the selling pressure surrounding the buck.
Later in the NA session, the advanced gauges of manufacturing and services PMIs by Markit will take centre stage seconded by the Chicago Fed Index and speeches by San Francisco Fed M.Daly (2021 voter, centrist) and Chicago Fed C.Evans (2021 voter, centrist).
What to look for around USD
The downside momentum in DXY halted just ahead of the 92.00 neighbourhood so far, where some decent contention seems to have turned up. In the meantime, the dollar remains focused on the post-elections scenario and the prospects of the US economy under the Biden administration while monitoring at the same time the impact of the second wave of the pandemic on the economic recovery. On another front, the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve is expected to keep limiting a potential serious upside in the dollar.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is retreating 0.15% at 92.22 and faces the next support at 92.13 (monthly low Nov.9) followed by 91.92 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and then 91.80 (monthly low May 2018). On the other hand, a breakout of 93.20 (weekly high Nov.11) would open the door to 93.57 (100-day SMA) and finally 94.30 (monthly high Nov.4).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD soars to two-month high on Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has hit a fresh two-month high above 1.3350. Hopes that the UK could approve a coronavirus vaccine and of an imminent Brexit deal are propelling the pound higher. Markit's PMIs are eyed.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.19 amid mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is marching higher amid hopes for rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines and uncertainty about the next ECB actions. Eurozone PMIs have shown a drop in activity in November amid lockdowns.
XAU/USD in search of a firm direction, flat-lined around $1870
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 level, nearly unchanged for the day.
Forex Today: Markets cheers hopes for quick vaccination, cryptocurrencies rally, PMIs eyed
Hopes for the distribution of coronavirus vaccines are boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. The pound stands out with a breakout, also amid optimism around Brexit, while cryptocurrencies march forward.
WTI eyes monthly high above $43 as Houthis attack Saudi Aramco
WTI refreshes weekly highs during the latest recovery moves from $42.33. Yemen’s Houthis claim to fire missiles at Saudi Aramco in Jeddah. Trading sentiment remains positive amid vaccine hopes, hints of receding lockdowns in the UK, Australia and France.