The US Dollar Index (DXY) setback has been well contained at its rising 55-day moving average (DMA) at 101.49. Economists at Credit Suisse expect DXY to climb towards the 109.25/110.25 region.
Support at 101.49/05 to hold further setbacks if seen
“We remain of the view recent weakness has been corrective only. Above 103.93 should add weight to our view for a move back to the 105.01 current cycle high. We continue to look for an eventual sustained move above here for a move to 109.25/110.25 next – the 78.6% retracement of the 2001/2008 bear market and September 2002 high.”
“Support at 101.49/05 ideally continues to hold further setbacks if seen. A break would warn of a deeper albeit still corrective setback to price support at 99.82/42.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the back foot below 1.0700 amid firmer USD, yields
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0700, as the US dollar is scaling higher amid a renewed uptick in the Treasury yields. Higher inflation expectations and growth concerns sap investors' confidence and favor the safe-haven dollar. EU data awaited.
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.2550 on Brexit woes, USD rebound
GBP/USD remains under pressure towards 1.2550 amid fresh fears concerning Brexit and global recession, in the face of aggressive Fed tightening. The cautious market mood is underpinning the dollar's safe-haven demand while Treasury yields rebound.
Gold Price looks to retest $1,835 amid bear cross, firmer yields ahead of US inflation
Gold Price fades the bounce off weekly low, 200-DMA. Fears of global recession, anxiety ahead of key data/events weigh on XAU/USD. Options market keeps bearish bias intact, ECB, US CPI in focus.
Altcoins follow suit as range tightens for BTC
Bitcoin price is hovering inside its range for nearly a month now and shows no signs of breaking out any time soon. However, this has not stopped investors from speculating a move higher to fill the CME gaps.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!