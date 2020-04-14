US Dollar Index remains on the defensive near 99.00

- DXY stays fragile and approaches the 99.00 mark.
- US equities started the week on a soft note.
- Import/Export Prices, Fedspeak coming up next in the docket.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors is extending the weekly leg lower and approaches the key support at 99.00 the figure.
US Dollar Index focused on COVID-19, risk trends
The index charted and inconclusive session at the beginning of the week and it has been navigating within the negative territory in the Asian trading session on Tuesday.
Persistent concerns over the coronavirus and its impact on the US economy echoed on equity markets on Monday and left the buck exposed to further declines in the near term.
On another note, Fed’s VP R.Clarida noted the Fed would not need to support the economy indefinitely, while Atlanta Fed R.Bostic showed optimism on a robust rebound after the coronavirus crisis is over.
Later in the NA session, March’s Import/Export Price Index are due seconded by speeches by St.Louis Fed J.Bullard (2022 voter, dovish), Chicago Fed C.Evans (2021 voter, centrist) and Atlanta Fed R.Bostic (2021 voter, centrist).
What to look for around USD
DXY has started the second consecutive week on a bearish fashion following the recently announced Fed measures and further deterioration of the US labour market. In the meantime, all the attention remains on the COVID-19 amidst countries extending their lockdown periods, speculation of a global recession and further deterioration of fundamentals. On the supportive side for the buck, market participants seem to prefer the dollar vs. other safe havens like the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc in cases when risk aversion kicks in, all helped by its status of “global reserve currency” and store of value.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is receding 0.25% at 99.24 and faces the next support at 99.14 (weekly low Apr.13) followed by 98.96 (55-day SMA) and finally 98.27 (weekly low Mar.27). On the flip side, a break above 100.49 (78.6% Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop) would open the door to 100.93 (weekly/monthly high Apr.6) and then 101.34 (monthly high Apr.10 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises on broad-based dollar weakness
EUR/USD gains as signs of peaking in the virus outbreak weigh over the US dollar. Above-forecast China March yuan-denominated trade data is supporting risk reset. The spot appears on track to challenge the 50-day average resistance.
GBP/USD: Firmer above 1.2550 despite fears of extended lockdown in the UK
GBP/USD refreshes the monthly top amid the broad US dollar weakness. Coronavirus keeps flashing red signals, comparatively more for the US. The UK Deputized leader Raab signals one more month of lockdown.
FX Today: Easing coronavirus crisis, upbeat Chinese trade data lift risk, USD slips
Signs of peaking in the coronavirus outbreak worldwide and better than feared Chinese Trade data helped boost the sentiment in Asia this Tuesday. The risk-friendly market environment dulled the attractiveness of the safe-havens. the US dollar and gold.
Gold: Bulls keep the baton above $1700, ignore pullback from multi-year high
Gold steps back from its highest since November 2012, still positive on a day. Risk-tone recovers amid hopes of the coronavirus peak. Upbeat China data, US President Trump’s push for economy’s restart add to the risk reset.
WTI: 10-day SMA guards immediate upside
WTI trims early-day gains, nears seven-day low. Buyers will look for entry beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Sellers can aim for three-week-old horizontal support for fresh declines.