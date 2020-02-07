US Dollar Index remains bid near 98.60 on Payrolls

- DXY stays close to YTD highs in the 98.60/65.
- The US economy added 225K jobs in January.
- The unemployment rate rose a tad to 3.6%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a basket of its main rivals, keeps the bid tone intact although it has practically ignored the results from January’s Payrolls.
US Dollar Index stay close to 2020 highs
The index is posting gains since Monday, sharply reversing the previous week’s pullback to the 97.30 region and managing to return to levels last seen in mid-October 2019 beyond 98.60.
The better tone in the risk complex, positive results from the US docket and auspicious headlines from the US-China trade front and diminishing concerns around the Wuhan coronavirus have all been collaborating with this kind of shift in the sentiment towards the buck amidst, of course, the increasing weakness in the likes of the euro, the yen and the quid.
The dollar, in the meantime, is closing its best weekly performance since early November 2019 after Non-farm Payrolls surpassed expectations in January. In fact, the economy created 225K jobs (vs.165K forecasted), the jobless rate rose to 3.6% (from multi-decade lows at 3.5%) and Average Hourly Earnings – a proxy of wage inflation – expanded 3.1% from a year earlier.
What to look for around USD
The index extended the rally to the area above 98.60 to clinch new 2020 peaks. Following the neutral/dovish message from the FOMC, investors should keep looking to the performance of US fundamentals and the broader risk appetite trends for direction. So far, the constructive view on the dollar remains propped up by the current ‘wait-and-see’ stance from the Fed vs. the broad-based dovish view from its G10 peers, tge ‘good shape’ of the domestic economy and the dollar’s status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.11% at 98.58 and a break above 98.65 (2020 high Feb.7) would aim for 98.93 (high Aug.1 2019) and finally 99.37 (high Sep.3 2019). On the other hand, the next support is seen at 97.87 (68.2% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) followed by 97.72 (200-day SMA) and then 97.35 (weekly low Jan.31).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades on low ground after mixed NFP, amid coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, at the lowest since October. US NFP came out at 225K and wage growth at 3% yearly. German and French industrial output figures badly disappointed.
GBP/USD remains pressured after US jobs report, amid Brexit fears
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after hitting fresh six-week lows. The US dollar remains robust after the NFP beat with 225K while concerns of a no-trade deal Brexit is weighing on the pound.
Gold: XAU/USD pressuring 1570 resistance post-NFP
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the metal broke below a bear flag and gold is recovering slightly in the last two days.
Canada: Unemployment Rate edged lower to 5.5% in January vs. 5.6% expected
Canada's Unemployment Rate in Canada fell to 5.5% in January. USD/CAD lost its traction after the data and dropped to 1.3280 area.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.