- DXY has started the week on a firm footing near 103.00.
- The dollar remains bid on funding concerns, COVID-19.
- The Chicago Fed index is only due later in the NA session.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY) has started the week on a positive footing, managing to test the area of 2020 highs just below 103.00 the figure during early trade.
US Dollar Index looks to funding, Fed
The index has resumed the upside on Monday, always propped up by unremitting funding and liquidity concerns surrounding the buck while investors keep gauging the Fed’s efforts to combat the impact of the coronavirus on the US economy.
In this regard, the Fed and the White House continue to assess the probability of announcing further stimulus in the near future. So far, the Fed has reduced the FFTR to 0.0%-0.25%, restarted QE, brought in the Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF) and increased the swap lines with central banks overseas, among other measures.
Later in the US data space, the only publication on Monday will be the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for the month of February. Moving forward, Markit will publish its preliminary manufacturing and services gauges on Tuesday, Durable Goods Orders are next on Wednesday, another revision of the Q4 GDP on Thursday and inflation figures tracked by the PCE on Friday.
What to look for around USD
DXY keeps the buying interest well and sound at the beginning of another week and trades close to 3-year highs in the vicinity of the 103.00 mark. The recent sharp upside momentum in the dollar has been sustained by firm demand on the back of funding concerns, while easing monetary conditions by central banks other than the Fed have been also collaborating with the upbeat sentiment around the greenback. In the meantime, the progress of the fast-spreading COVID-19 are expected to keep driving the global sentiment for the time being.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.48% at 102.44 and a breakout of 102.99 (2020 high Mar.20) would open the door to 103.65 (monthly high December 2016) and finally 103.82 (monthly high January 2017). On the downside, the next support emerges at 100.49 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) followed by 99.91 (monthly high Feb.20) and then 98.28 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempting to rise over double-bottom as US yields fall
EUR/USD is trading around 1.07, after creating a double-bottom at 1.0635. US politicians failed to agree on a coronavirus stimulus package, sending investors to bonds. The dollar is falling alongside yields, while the situation in Europe is dire.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.16 as the UK prepares additional restrictions
GBP/USD has to around 1.16, as the US dollar falls with yields. UK PM Johnson is considering additional restrictions to movement as Brits are flouting recommendations of social distancing. Coronavirus cases top 330,000 worldwide.
Forex Today: New week, same corona carnage, dollar down vs. majors, excels elsewhere, US Senate eyed
The constant increase in coronavirus cases and deaths, alongside the failure of US politicians to strike a deal on fiscal stimulus is weighing heavily on markets. US stock futures hit limit down alongside Asian stocks, and bonds are in demand.
Gold flirting with daily lows, near $1490 region
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, below the $1490 region.
WTI: Bears keep the helm below 61.8% Fibonacci
WTI remains on the back foot while following the immediate descending trend line since Friday. The monthly low, $20.00 are on the bears’ radars. 200-HMA, an eight-day-old falling resistance line add to the upside barriers.