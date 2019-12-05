US Dollar Index remain under pressure near 97.50

- DXY remains below the key 200-day SMA.
- US 10-year yields navigate in the sub-1.80% area.
- Claims, Durable Goods Orders, Factory Orders, Trade Balance on the docket.
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), remains under pressure near the 97.50 region so far his week.
US Dollar Index focused on trade, data
The index is extending the negative streak for the fifth session on Thursday, breaking below the key 200-day SMA in the 97.60/65 band albeit managing to find some contention around 97.40 for the time being.
Auspicious headlines around the US-China ‘Phase One’ deal, mainly regarding to the rollover of tariffs were doing the rounds on Wednesday and somewhat halted the dell-off in the buck. However, the miserable print from November’s ADP report (67K) added extra downside pressure to the greenback, which was later reinforced after the ISM Non-Manufacturing missed expectations during last month.
Data wise on Thursday, usual weekly Claims are due seconded by Challenger Job Cuts, Factory Orders, Durable Goods Orders and Trade Balance.
What to look for around USD
The dollar remains under moderate pressure, exacerbated after the recent loss of the 200-day SMA near 97.60. In the meantime, the focus of attention remains on US-China headlines and the US docket, which kept disappointing investors as of late. The constructive view on the dollar is now compromised as the apparent slowdown in the US economy seems to be gathering traction despite the ‘wait-and-see’ stance from the Fed vs. the broad-based dovish view from its G10 peers, the dollar’s safe haven appeal and its status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is retreating 0.06% at 97.54 and faces the next support at 97.43 (monthly low Dec.4) seconded by 97.11 (monthly low Nov.1) and then 97.03 (monthly low Aug.9). On the flip side, a break above 98.13 (100-day SMA) would aim for 98.54 (monthly high Nov.29) and finally 99.25 (high Oct.8).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When are German Factory Orders and how could they affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD will likely face selling pressure if the data prints below estimates of 0.3% month-on-month growth. Note that the pair is already looking heavy, having created a candle with a long upper shadow on Wednesday.
GBP/USD confronts 200-week SMA amid upbeat UK polls
GBP/USD keeps range near seven-month tops of 1.3120 ahead of the London open on Thursday. The pair remains underpinned by the optimism surrounding the United Kingdom’s (UK) political scenario.
Forex Today: Kiwi lifted by RBNZ amid cautious optimism; eyes on OPEC+ meet, trade
Forex today was a quiet Asian affair, as markets absorbed the latest trade deal optimism with a pinch of salt. The Asian equities traded firmer following the positive Wall Street lead.
Gold: Sidelined in Asia after rejection at 50-day MA
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,475 per Oz in Asia, having failed to close above key resistances on Wednesday. The metal failed to close above resistance at $1,475 on Wed despite weak US data.
USD/JPY turns red near 108.80, focus on trade, US data
USD/JPY failed to sustain above the 200-DMA barrier and fell back into the red near 108.75 region, as the yen was lifted by the hopes that the Japanese stimulus package will help boost economic growth.