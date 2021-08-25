US Dollar Index regains some traction near 93.00

- DXY reverses the recent weakness and approaches 93.00.
- US 10-year yields remain side-lined below 1.30%.
- MBA Mortgage Applications, Durable Goods Orders, EIA next on tap.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), manages to leave behind the recent bearish note and trades closer to the 93.00 neighbourhood.
US Dollar Index cautious ahead of Jackson Hole
After three consecutive daily pullbacks, the index now regains some composure and flirts with the key barrier around 93.00 amidst steady yields and rising cautiousness ahead of the speech by Fed’s Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.
Indeed, investors are expected to closely follow the event looking for any hints from Chief Powell regarding the potential timing of the QE tapering as well as the march to a “substantial further progress” in the economy.
US 10-year yields, in the meantime, extend the consolidative mood, always below the key 1.30% yardstick.
Later in the US data space, the Durable Goods Orders will be in the limelight along with the weekly Mortgage Applications by MBA and the EIA’s report on crude oil inventories.
What to look for around USD
After recording new 2021 highs in the 93.70 region last week, the dollar sparked a corrective downside that met decent contention near 92.80 for the time being. The constructive performance of the dollar, in the meantime, has been further reinforced following the publication of the FOMC Minutes, where the Committee acknowledged that the QE tapering is closer than previously expected and the “sustained further progress” in the labour market still needs to be met in spite of the persistent economic recovery. Further support for the buck comes in the form of fresh coronavirus concerns, high inflation, higher real yields and the soft note in the risk complex.
Key events in the US this week: Durable Goods Orders (Wednesday) – Flash Q2 GDP, Initial Claims (Thursday) – Jackson Hole Symposium, PCE, Personal Income/Spending, Advanced Goods Trade Balance, Final Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s multi-billion plan to support infrastructure and families. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Debt ceiling debate. Potential hint at the timing of QE tapering at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Geopolitical risks stemming from Afghanistan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.13% at 93.00 and a break above 93.72 (2021 high Aug.20) would open the door to 94.00 (round level) and then 94.30 (monthly high Nov.4 2020). On the other hand, the next support comes in at 92.80 (weekly low Aug.24) followed by 92.47 (low Aug.13) and finally 91.78 (monthly low Jul.30).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1750, shrugging off weak German data
EUR/USD has turned higher on the day, topping 1.1750 after falling earlier in response to German IFO Business Climate, which missed with 99.4 points. The dollar is paring losses it suffered in previous days and ahead of Durable Goods Orders.
GBP/USD stabilizes under 1.3750 as the dollar looks for direction
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 but off the lows, as the US dollar stabilizes. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from the higher-yielding pound. US data in focus.
XAU/USD slides further below $1,800 mark amid a modest USD strength
Gold drops for second consecutive day as firmer USD adds to the bearish impulse. Market sentiment sours as virus woes escalate, mixed data raise concern over Fed’s tapering ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control
Shiba Inu price dropped over 11% since August 24 after slicing below a critical support trend line. The governing technical pattern suggests that SHIB is vulnerable to further collapse.
Durable Goods Orders Preview: The trigger for a greenback comeback?
Has pessimism about the US economy gone too far? That is the premise that will come to a test with the release of US Durable Goods Orders for July, the first significant US data point in a week. Economists' low expectations could also contribute to a positive surprise.