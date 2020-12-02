US Dollar Index regains some traction following 2020 lows

- DXY remains under pressure and looks to 91.00.
- The dollar drops to 2020 lows in the 91.10 region.
- US ADP report, Powell, Beige Book next of note in the docket.
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), manages to gather some traction after recording new yearly lows around the 91.10 level, area last visited in April 2018.
US Dollar Index depressed, looks to data, Powell
After bottoming out in the 91.10 area, or fresh 2020 lows, the index manages to regain some buying interest and now returns to the 91.30/40 band during the European morning on Wednesday.
In the meantime, the dollar continues to suffer the upbeat sentiment in the risk-associated complex on the back of rising optimism of potential coronavirus vaccines expected to be delivered in the next months.
Later in the session, the November’s ADP report is due seconded by weekly MBA’s Mortgage Applications, the EIA’s report on crude oil stockpiles, the Fed’s Beige Book and the second testimony by Chief Powell, this time before the Committee on Financial Services at the House of Representatives.
In addition, FOMC’s R.Quarles (permanent voter, centrist), NY Fed J.Williams (permanent voter, centrist) and Philly Fed P.Harker (voter, hawkish) are all due to speak later in the session.
What to look for around USD
The bearish stance does not abandon the dollar and dragged DXY to new yearly lows around 91.10 on Wednesday. The better mood in the risk complex remains bolstered by a clearer US political scenario in combination with auspicious vaccine news and better growth prospects. Furthermore, hopes of extra fiscal stimulus have re-emerged and along with the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve is seen keeping the buck under extra pressure for the time being.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is up 0.04% at 91.33 and a breakout of 92.80 (weekly high Nov.23) would open the door to 93.20 (weekly high Nov.11) and finally 93.24 (100-day SMA). On the other hand, the next support is located at 91.10 (2020 low Dec.2) followed by 89.22 (monthly low Apr. 2018) and then 88.94 (monthly low March 2018).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD plunges below 1.34 on Brexit concerns
GBP/USD trades below 1.34 after the EU's Barnier said that a Brexit deal hangs in the balance and that three issues remain open. Earlier, the currency pair jumped as the UK approved a coronavirus vaccine.
EUR/USD rises amid vaccine optimism, despite Biden's China comments
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.2050 as the UK approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and as US lawmakers consider a stimulus package. President-elect Biden's cautious approach to China is countering the enthusiasm. ADP's jobs figures are eyed.
XAU/USD eyes $1850 amid bull pennant breakout on 1H chart
Gold’s recovery from five-month lows of $1765 gains further traction on Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the earlier critical support now resistance at $1850.
Forex Today: Dollar licks its wounds as Biden cools on China, vaccine, stimulus and data eyed
The US dollar is marginally bouncing as President-elect Joe Biden wants to keep tariffs on China unchanged at first. The UK's approval of a coronavirus vaccine helps sustain an upbeat mood. ADP's jobs figures, Fed Chair Powell's testimony, fiscal stimulus, and Brexit are all eyed.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!