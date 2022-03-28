- DXY clinches new tops beyond the 99.00 barrier.
- US yields extend the uptrend to fresh cycle highs.
- Goods Trade Balance, Dallas Fed Index, Biden’s speech next on tap.
The greenback pushes higher and advances to new multi-week tops past the 99.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) at the beginning of the week.
US Dollar Index now targets the 2022 high near 99.40
The index advances for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and manages to reclaim the area beyond the 99.00 yardstick on the back of the persistent selloff in the risk complex and helped by the unabated move higher in US yields.
Indeed, the intense selloff in the US debt market shows yields in the short end of the curve advance to levels last seen in April 2019 above the 2.40% level, while the belly of the curve tests the 2.55% area for the first time since April 2019.
The relentless advance in US yields has been exacerbated in past weeks after the Federal Reserve hinted at the likeliness that it could tighten its monetary conditions further in the next months. This view was also reinforced by Chief Powell last week along with other Fed’s rate-setters.
In the docket, Advanced Goods Trade Balance figures for the month of February are due seconded by the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index, while President Biden is expected to speak on the 2023 Budget.
What to look for around USD
The upside momentum in the index gathers extra pace and finally leaves behind the 99.00 barrier on Monday. Concerns surrounding the geopolitical landscape are expected to keep propping up the demand for the buck in combination with prospects of extra tightening by the Fed. Looking at the broader picture, bouts of risk aversion – exclusively emanating from Ukraine - should underpin inflows into the safe havens and lend legs to the dollar at a time when its constructive outlook remains well supported by the current elevated inflation narrative, a potential more aggressive tightening stance from the Fed, higher US yields and the solid performance of the US economy.
Key events in the US this week: Advanced Goods Trade Balance (Monday) – FHFA House Price Index, CB Consumer Confidence (Tuesday) – Mortgage Applications, ADP Employment Change, Final Q4 GDP (Wednesday) – PCE Price Index, Initial Jobless Claims, Personal Income, Personal Spending (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Final Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing PMI (Friday) .
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s rate path this year. US-China trade conflict. Futures of Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is up 0.43% at 99.23 and a break above 99.41 (2022 high March 7) would open the door to 100.00 (psychological level) and finally 100.55 (monthly high May 14 2020). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 98.40 (low March 25) seconded by 97.72 (weekly low March 17) and then 97.71 (weekly low March10).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-week lows below 1.0950 on US dollar's strength
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.0900, at its lowest level in two weeks. The US dollar holds firmer amid risk-aversion while the US 10-year Treasury yields refresh three-year high on hawkish Fed's outlook. Rising covid concerns in Germany and China add to the euro's plight.
USD/JPY approaches 124.00, highest since December 2015
USD/JPY is rallying hard towards 124.00, hitting the highest level since December 2015. The BOJ offers to buy unlimited Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) to defend its yield target at 0.25%. The monetary policy divergence between the Fed and BOJ is weighing heavily on the Japanese yen.
Gold drops to multi-day low, below $1,930 level amid stronger USD
Gold witnessed heavy selling on Monday and reversed the recent gains to a near two-week high. Hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine undermined the safe-haven XAU/USD. Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields, stronger USD added to the intraday selling bias.
Cardano price and what to expect after a 50% run-up
Cardano price takes on a significant hurdle as bulls continue to propel the altcoin higher. Unlike other barriers before it, ADA will need a massive surge in bullish momentum to overcome it.
Week Ahead: US Nonfarm Payrolls, US PCE, EU CPI in focus
The most recent US payrolls report was by all accounts a fairly decent one, although the number was of lesser importance given that we already knew that the Fed was going to raise rates come what may when they met in March.