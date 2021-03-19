US Dollar Index records tops above 92.00 on Fed’s SLR

- DXY pushes higher and trespasses the 92.00 mark.
- US 10-year yields trade closer to the 1.75% level.
- The Fed said it will not extend the SLR break.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main G10 peers, gains extra steam and clinches fresh weekly peaks above the 92.00 hurdle.
US Dollar Index now looks to 92.50
The dollar gains further upside impulse after the Federal Reserve announced it will not extend the Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR).
By this rule, banks were allowed to exclude Treasuries and deposits with Fed banks when comes to calculate the leverage ratio. It is worth recalling that this rule came into effect nearly a year ago in the onset of the pandemic.
The move puts the bond market under extra pressure and triggers further upside in yields. Indeed, the yield of the 10-year note trades at shouting distance from the 1.75% area, levels last recorded in January 2020.
What to look for around USD
The change of heart in the buck seen in past weeks remains underpinned by the expected better performance of the US economy vs. its G10 peers. The fresh stimulus aid is also seen adding to the latter pari passu with the investors’ perception of higher inflation in the months to come and its translation into rising US yields. However, a sustainable move higher in DXY should be taken with a pinch of salt amidst the mega-accommodative stance from the Fed (until “substantial further progress” in inflation and employment is made) and hopes of a strong global economic recovery.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating? Future of the Republican party post-Trump acquittal.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.29% at 92.13 and a breakout of 92.50 (2021 high Mar.9) would expose 92.68 (200-day SMA) and finally 94.30 (monthly high Nov.4). On the other hand, the next support is located at 91.30 (weekly low Mar.18) seconded by 91.05 (high Feb.17) and then 90.86 (50-day SMA).
