US Dollar Index recedes from tops near 90.80 ahead of data

- The index trades in a positive fashion and tested 90.80.
- The 55-day SMA caps the upside for the time being.
- Core PCE, Personal Income/Spending, U-Mich next on tap.
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), now fades the initial uptick to the 90.80 region and returns to the 90.60/50 band at the end of the week.
US Dollar Index looks to data
After testing the area of daily highs around 90.80 – where coincides the 55-day SMA – the index came under some selling pressure as the initial risk aversion sentiment looks somewhat deflated now.
In the meantime, usual month-end flows are expected to keep ruling the price action on Friday, while the buck seems to ignore the rebound in yields of the US 10-year benchmark back to the 1.08% region.
In the US data space, inflation figures tracked by the PCE will take centre stage later in the NA session seconded by Personal Income/Spending, Pending Home Sales and the final print of the Consumer Sentiment for the month of January.
What to look for around USD
DXY extends the upside to the vicinity of the 91.00 level amidst alternating risk appetite trends. Occasional bullish attempts in the dollar, however, are expected to be short-lived amidst the fragile outlook for the greenback in the medium/longer-term, and always amidst the massive monetary/fiscal stimulus in the US economy, the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve and prospects of a strong recovery in the global economy.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is advancing 0.10% at 90.54 and a breakout of 91.01 (weekly high Dec.21) would open the door to 91.93 (100-day SMA) and finally 92.46 (23.6% Fibo of the 2020-2021 drop). On the flip side, initial support aligns at 90.23 (21-day SMA) followed by 89.20 (2021 low Jan.6) and finally 88.94 (monthly low March 2018).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD regains 1.3700 as stocks resume advance
GBP/USD is in recovery mode as demand for the greenback eased. Nerves over the retail-trade craze continue. Vaccines´ developments also weigh on sentiment. US data awaited.
Gamestop (GME) Stock News: Is this Game fair?!
Gamestop (GME) shares collapsed on Thursday as brokers put restrictions in place on options trading, taking new positions and hiked margin levels. Retail investor fury on brokers' restrictions gets political attention.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Elon Musk buys Bitcoin igniting the next bull run
Speculators in the cryptocurrency community are in a beast mode as Bitcoin swings higher. In less than an hour, Bitcoin has recovered from $32,000 to trade above $36,000. The massive move has already started to impact the altcoins, which have been showing enormous rally signals.
US Dollar Index recedes from tops near 90.80 ahead of data
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), now fades the initial uptick to the 90.80 region and returns to the 90.60/50 band at the end of the week.