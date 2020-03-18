US Dollar Index recedes from tops, back near 99.00

- DXY climbed to the vicinity of 99.90 on Tuesday.
- US 10-year yields regained the 1.0% barrier.
- MBA’s Mortgage Applications, housing data next on the docket.
After hitting fresh tops in the area of 99.90, the greenback has now receded to the vicinity of the 99.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index focused on COVID-19 impact
The index is shedding part of Tuesday’s strong gains, although it manages well to keep business above the 99.00 mark for the time being.
The recovery in the greenback came along the moderate rebound in US yields - where the 10-year reference managed to return to the 1.0% neighbourhood - and US equities, which bounced off “black Monday’s” lows.
In the meantime, the Federal Reserve continues to implement extra stimulus after it reduced the FFTR to 0.0%-0.25% on Sunday. Indeed, the Fed announced the return of the Primary Dealer Credit Facility (from March 20th) and the Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF).
In the docket, MBA’s Mortgage Approvals are due in the first turn seconded by February’s Housing Starts, Building Permits and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil supplies.
What to look for around USD
DXY rapidly left behind the pessimism at the beginning of the week and regained the constructive outlook, particularly after surpassing the key 200-day SMA in the 97.80 region. In the meantime, markets’ focus remains on the developments from the COVID-19 and its impact on the global economy amidst (now) looser monetary policy conditions. While market participants continue to adjust to the recent measures by the Federal Reserve (and major central banks), signs of rising stress around USD funding are also lending extra legs to the sharp recovery.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is retreating 0.29% at 99.21 and faces immediate contention at 97.45 (low Mar.16) seconded by 97.26 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and then 96.36 (monthly low Dec.31 2019). On the other hand, a breakout of 99.83 (weekly high Mar.16) would open the door to 99.91 (2020 high Feb.20) and finally 100.00 (psychological mark).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
