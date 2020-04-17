US Dollar Index recedes from tops, back below 100.00

- DXY surpassed the 100.00 mark on Thursday, drops afterwards.
- US Initial Claims surged by nearly 5.3M during last week,
- Leading Index for the month of March is only due on Friday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, has abandoned recent tops and returns to the sub-100.00 area on Friday.
US Dollar Index capped above 100.00
The index is shedding some ground following two consecutive daily advances, including Thursday’s surpass of the psychological 100.00 mark and a move to the 100.30 area, where a tough resistance has emerged so far.
In fact, the persistent demand for the safe haven universe has been lending extra oxygen to the buck, always against the backdrop of unremitting concerns surrounding the impact of the coronavirus on the economy. On the latter, President Trump is said to be planning guidelines to re-open the economy at some point in June.
In the US calendar, the only release on Friday will be the Leading Index for the month of March. It is worth recalling that Initial Claims surged by nearly 5.3M during last week, hinting at the probability that the unemployment rate could be nearing the 15% already.
What to look for around USD
DXY has managed to regain composure on the back of the resumption of the “fly-to-safety” environment and reclaimed the 100.00 barrier on Thursday, just to ease to ground afterwards. In the meantime, all the attention remains on the COVID-19 amidst countries extending their lockdown periods, speculation of a global recession and further deterioration of fundamentals. On the supportive side for the buck, market participants seem to prefer the dollar vs. other safe havens like the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc in cases when risk aversion kicks in, all helped by its status of “global reserve currency” and store of value.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.13% at 99.80 and faces the next support at 99.06 (55-day SMA) seconded by 98.82 (monthly low Apr.15) and finally 98.27 (weekly low Mar.27). On the upside, a break above 100.30 (weekly high Apr.16) would aim for 100.49 (78.6% Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop) and then 100.93 (weekly/monthly high Apr.6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Better bid as Gilead coronavirus drug offers hope
EUR/USD has erased a major portion of losses seen on Thursday. Dollar is being offered on promising signs for coronavirus treatment. Light data docket leaves the pair at the mercy of the broader market sentiment.
GBP/USD benefits from risk reset, coronavirus is the key
GBP/USD defies the previous two-day losing streak, despite the latest pullback. The US dollar trims earlier gains amid the recovery in risk sentiment. The UK extends lockdown by at least three weeks.
Forex Today: Risk-on as encouraging coronavirus news overshadow China’s GDP slump
In light of the recent encouraging coronavirus news, the sharp contraction in the Chinese Q1 GDP was ignored. The market mood was lifted on a three-stage plan to re-open the US economy and amid news that Gilead's drug Remdisivir is showing promising results.
Gold: Above $1,700 despite pullback, Friday’s close becomes pivotal
Gold remains below the monthly rising trend line. While sellers are targeting three-week-old horizontal support around $1,645/40 during the further declines, a daily closing below $1,720 becomes necessary for them to stay at the helm.
WTI drops more than 30 cents as China registers first GDP contraction since 1992
WTI feels the pull of gravity on China's dismal GDP growth rate. China, on Friday, reported a 6.8% drop in the gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter in annualized terms versus expectations for a 6.5% decline.