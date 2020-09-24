US Dollar Index recedes from tops around 94.60, Powell in sight

- DXY moves to fresh tops around 94.60 after losing some momentum.
- US weekly Claims rose more than expected by 870K.
- Housing data, Fed’s Jerome Powell next on tap in the calendar.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a basket of its man rivals, keeps pushing higher and clinches new 2-month tops in the 94.55/60 band.
US Dollar Index firmer on risk-off mood, waits for Powell
The index extends the winning streak for yet another day on Thursday and now trades at shouting distance from the interim hurdle in the 94.80 region, where is located the 6-month resistance line ahead of another minor hurdle at the 100-day SMA near 95.60.
In the meantime, investors continue to favour the dollar against the backdrop of rising concerns that the unabated pandemic could hamper the economic recovery. Also bolstering the risk aversion bias, uncertainty around further discussions on a potential extra stimulus bill keeps running high with no solution on the horizon for the time being.
In the US data space and while investors wait for the testimony by Chief Jerome Powell before the House Select Committee, Initial Claims rose by 870K WoW, more than initially estimated. Later in the session, New Home Sales for the month of August are also due.
What to look for around USD
The dollar keeps the buying bias unchanged in the second half of the week, looking to stabilize the recent breakout of the 94.00 barrier. The ongoing and moderate bullish move in DXY is (still) seen as temporary, however, as the underlying sentiment towards the greenback remains on the negative side. This view is reinforced by the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve, hopes of a strong recovery in the global economy, the negative position in the speculative community and political uncertainty ahead of the November elections and over further monetary/fiscal stimulus.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.15% at 94.48 and a break above 94.49 (monthly high Sep.24) would open the door to 95.59 (100-day SMA) and finally 96.03 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 92.70 (weekly low Sep.10) seconded by 91.92 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and then 91.75 (2020 low Sep.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding near its lows after poor US employment data
The dollar maintains its strength despite stubbornly high jobless claims. Last day of Fed’s Chair Powell testimony, this time, before the Senate. EUR/USD holding in the lower end of its daily range.
GBP/USD holds on to gains around 1.2750
GBP/USD retains early gains after UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government is developing plans to protect jobs and the economy over the winter, proving n further details. BOE Bailey’s speech in focus.
XAU/USD bears now await a break below 100-day SMA support
Gold extended this week's bearish breakdown momentum through a descending triangle support near the $1900 mark and dropped to two-month lows, around the $1850 region on Thursday.
Crypto market: Bulls hold at threshold, ready for takeoff
Bitcoin could resume the uptrend targeting $10,800 amid an increase in buying pressure from the whales. Ethereum is on the verge of a breakout to $360, as observed from both technical and on-chain perspectives.
WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day
WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.