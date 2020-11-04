US Dollar Index recedes from tops above 94.00, focus on US elections

- DXY clinched new peaks beyond the 94.00 mark.
- US elections remain a very close call on Wednesday.
- ISM Non-Manufacturing, ADP report next of note in the US docket.
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), keeps the bid bias unchanged and advances beyond the 94.00 mark on yardstick.
US Dollar Index focused on election results
The index reverses Tuesday’s negative price action and is posting strong gains beyond the 94.00 mark as US elections results remain a very close call so far.
In fact, Democrat candidate Joe Biden seems to be leading the race to the White House but by a small margin, while incumbent President Trump said he plans to go to the Supreme Court after calling the election a fraud.
In the meantime, the dollar climbed to fresh monthly peaks around 94.30 earlier in the session, just to recede some ground soon afterwards and ahead of key US data releases.
Indeed, Wednesday’s calendar includes the ADP report, Balance of Trade figures, weekly Mortgage Applications and the ISM Non-Manufacturing.
What to look for around USD
The index surpasses the 94.00 mark amidst rising cautiousness amongst investors, as the US elections turned up an unexpected (very) close call. The continuation of the upside momentum in the dollar hinges on the elections results in the very near-term as well as risk aversion stemming from the impact of the pandemic on the global economy. Later in the week, the greenback is expected to remain under the microscope in light of key data releases and the FOMC meeting, this time due on Thursday.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.57% at 93.87 and a breakout of 94.30 (monthly high Nov.3) would open the door to 94.74 (monthly high Sep.25) and finally 96.03 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop). On the downside, immediate contention emerges at 93.09 (monthly low Nov.3) followed by 92.47 (monthly low Oct.21) and then 91.92 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Nail-biting US elections send markets spiraling down
The US Presidential Elections are too close to call amid a protracted count. President Trump said "Frankly, we did win the election" causing markets to spiral amid fears of a contested election. The safe-haven dollar is rising.
EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1700 amid US contested election
EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1700 as the US Presidential Elections are becoming hotly contested. The US dollar is losing ground across the board. Eurozone coronavirus concerns and US statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.29 amid US elections uncertainty
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.29 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Markets fear a protracted election. The EU and the UK agreed to extend Brexit talks amid reported progress.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near $1890 amid resurgent USD demand
A strong pickup in the USD demand prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The US political uncertainty forced investors to hedge their positions and underpinned the USD.
WTI buyers attack $39.00 as US election polls keep optimists hopeful
WTI portray another attempt to refresh one-week high. API marked a surprise draw in inventories for the week ended on October 30. Risks wobble amid mixed clues concerning the blue wave forecasts, Trump gives a tough fight to Biden.