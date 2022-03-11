US Dollar Index rebounds on elevated US CPI and renewed geopolitical jitters

- The DXY has settled above 98.50 in the absence of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
- The risk-off impulse has improved the appeal for safe-haven assets.
- Bulls are firmer above the 200 EMA and have extended gains above the 20 EMA.
The US dollar index (DXY) has rebounded sharply from 97.72 on Thursday and is settling above 98.50 as inflation levels in the US hit skyscraper. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which was in line with the estimate of 7.9% but well above the prior record of 7.5%. This has raised the odds of an aggressive tightening monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) significantly.
Higher inflation levels may force the Fed to confirm a 50-basis point interest rate hike
It is worth noting, that the print of 7.9% for US CPI belongs to February and is not multiplied by the elevated oil prices. The oil prices have retreated from multi-year highs principally but are still higher almost 10% in March. Black gold is the backbone for every moment in men, materials, and machines. Therefore, the multiplier impact of the black gold will force the Fed to resort to a 50 basis point (bps) hike in the interest rate decision.
The major event on Friday: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index by the University of Michigan.
Major events next week: Producer Price Index, New York Empire State Manufacturing Survey, Retail Sales, Interest Rate Decision (most important), Initial Jobless Claims, Industrial Production, and Existing Home Sales.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Russia-Ukraine war, and Eurogroup meeting.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis
On an hourly scale, the DXY has attracted some significant bids near February 24 high at 97.74. The 200-period Exponential Moving has acted as major support for the greenback-based index. The DXY has extended its gains after violating the 20 EMA. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is hovering around 60.00 and is likely to establish a bullish rally after the violation of the same.
US Dollar Index hourly chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|98.53
|Today Daily Change
|0.57
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|97.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.89
|Daily SMA50
|96.28
|Daily SMA100
|95.88
|Daily SMA200
|94.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|99.1
|Previous Daily Low
|97.85
|Previous Weekly High
|98.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.62
|Previous Monthly High
|97.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|99.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|100
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
