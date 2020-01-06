- DXY extends the downside to the 96.50 region.
- Markit’s Services PMI came in at 52.8 in December.
- US-Iran conflict keeps dictating markets' sentiment.
The greenback remains well on the defensive on Monday although it has managed well to bounce off earlier lows in the mid-96.00s when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index looks to geopolitics, data
The index has extended the correction lower following the rejection from last week’s peaks in the 97.10 area. Once again, the dollar met some decent support in the 96.50 region, although it remains vulnerable.
In the meantime, all the attention stays on the US-Iran scenario, where war threats continue to escalate after a US drone strike killed a key Iranian commander last Thursday. In this regard, and trying to cool down the situation, US Advisor Conway said earlier that President Trump is optimistic regarding a potential renegotiation of a nuclear deal with Iran.
Also weighing on the buck today, yields of the key US 10-year note continue to trade in multi-week lows around 1.75%, down from last week’s tops near 1.95%, all in response to investors’ preference for safer assets.
Still in the US, the FOMC minutes released on Friday noted the Committee stays convinced that the current stance of the Fed is ‘appropriate’, while it now sees diminishing risks of a US recession and expressed some concerns over the persistent low inflation.
In the US data sphere, Markit’s final Services PMI for the month of December came in at 52.8, bettering consensus. Further key data releases this week include the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and trade balance figures (Tuesday), the ADP report (Wednesday), usual weekly Claims (Thursday) and the always-relevant monthly employment report (Friday).
What to look for around USD
The index has rebounded from 5-month lows near 96.30, although it failed to extend the recovery further north of the 97.00 barrier on a sustainable basis for the time being. In the meantime, geopolitics – with US and Iran in centre stage – keeps stealing the show seconded by the imminent sign of the ‘Phase One’ deal with China. In spite of the recent weakness, the constructive view on the dollar remains unaltered and stays underpinned by the so far ‘wait-and-see’ stance from the Fed vs. the broad-based dovish view from its G10 peers, the dollar’s safe haven appeal and its status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.22% at 96.68 and faces initial support at 96.36 (monthly low Dec.31) seconded by 96.04 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and then 95.84 (monthly low Jun.25 2019). On the upside, a break above 97.18 (21-day SMA) would open the door to 97.69 (200-day SMA) and finally 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips off the highs amid upbeat US data, heightened Mid-East tensions
EUR/USD is trading below 1.12, off the highs. Markit's final US Services PMI was revised higher. Earlier, the dollar pared its gains related to the killing of Suleimani, a top Iranian general. Tensions remain high.
GBP/USD battles 1.3150 amid US-Iranian threats, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150 as Mid-East tensions dominate the news and the greenback is retreating from the highs. The final UK Services PMI beat expectations with 50 points.
First Full Week of FX Trade to Kick Off with a Bang
As January kicks off, profit-taking has been the primary trading theme in FX. For the second day in a row, all of the major currencies traded sharply lower on the back of renewed geopolitical tensions and softer economic data.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid around $1575 region
Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session, albeit trimmed a part of its early gains to the highest level since April 2013.
USD/JPY recovers above 108, struggles to gain traction on falling US T-bond yields
The USD/JPY pair opened the week with a bearish gap and slumped to its lowest level since early October at 107.77 as the escalating conflict between Iran and the United States allowed the JPY to continue to find demand as a safe-haven.