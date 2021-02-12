US Dollar Index pushes higher to 90.70 ahead of U-Mich

- DXY gathers extra steam and reaches 3-day highs near 90.70.
- Higher US yields sustain the daily gains in the dollar.
- The February flash print of the Consumer Confidence comes up next.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, trades on an improved mood above 90.70, or 3-day highs, on Friday.
US Dollar Index stronger on yields
The index regains the smile following five consecutive sessions with losses and manages to bounce off weekly lows in the proximity of the 90.20 region.
In the meantime, the moderate spike in yields of the 10-year benchmark to levels past the 1.18% mark give fresh oxygen to the buck and pushes the index to new multi-day highs.
In addition, investors’ profit taking mood continues to hurt the risk complex and adds to the dollar’s daily recovery.
Later in the NA session, the preliminary gauge of the US Consumer Sentiment tracked by the U-Mich index will take centre stage along with the speech by New York Fed J.Williams (permanent voter, centrist).
What to look for around USD
The dollar’s corrective downside appears to have met a decent support near 90.20 so far this week. Bouts of occasional strength in US yields remain the almost exclusive driver of bullish attempts in the buck helped with firm growth prospects and auspicious (and fast) vaccine rollout vs. its G10 peers. The continuation of the downtrend in the dollar looks the most likely scenario against the backdrop of the fragile outlook for the currency in the medium/longer-term, and always amidst the current massive monetary/fiscal stimulus in the US economy, the “lower for longer” stance from the Fed and prospects of a strong recovery in the global economy, which is expected to morph into extra appetite for riskier assets.
Key events this week in the US: Advanced measure of the Consumer Sentiment for the month of February (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Trump’s impeachment. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating?
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.32% at 90.70 and a breakout of 91.60 (2021 high Feb.5) would open the door to 91.66 (100-day SMA) and finally 92.46 (23.6% Fibo of the 2020-2021 drop). On the other hand, initial support is located at 90.25 (weekly low Feb.10) followed by 90.04 (weekly low Jan.21) and then 89.20 (2021 low Jan.6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles around 1.38 despite upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38, struggling to rise despite upbeat UK GDP figures for Q4 2020. The US dollar is gaining ground ahead of US Consumer Sentiment.
Bitcoin price is about to explode beyond $100,000, suggests on-chain metric
Bitcoin is likely to rally to levels above $100,000 if history repeats with the market cap-to-thermocap ratio. The Canadian securities regulator leads the way by approving the first North American BTC ETF product.
EUR/USD pierces 1.2100 as dollar gathers momentum
EUR/USD trades at fresh daily lows sub-1.2100,as the US dollar holds onto the recovery gains. A sharp advance in US Treasury yields pushes the dollar higher as the 10-year note yield approaches 1.20%.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near multi-day lows, around $1815 region
Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Friday. A strong pickup in the USD demand was seen as a key factor weighing on the commodity. The technical set-up supports prospects for a further decline, even below the $1800 mark.
US Dollar Index: Solid support aligns at 90.00
The weekly decline in DXY decline appears to have met quite decent contention in the low-90.00s for the time being. This zone is also reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line, currently near 90.30.