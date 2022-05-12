- DXY moves higher and remains supported by risk-off mood.
- Demand for bonds drag US yields lower across the board.
- Weekly Claims, Producer Prices next of relevance in the docket.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, accelerates gains and reaches new cycle peaks near 104.50 on Thursday.
US Dollar Index stronger on risk-off
The index picks up extra pace and extends the rally to levels last seen back in December 2002 around 104.40/50 against the backdrop of rising risk aversion in the global markets and the subsequent impact on the risk complex.
Furthermore, the prevailing risk-off mood supports fresh inflows into the bonds markets and put yields under extra downside pressure along the curve, at a time when investors continue to gauge the latest US inflation figures vs. the recent hawkish Fedspeak and prospects of further tightening by the Federal Reserve.
Later in the NA session, the usual Initial Claims are due seconded by Producer Prices for the month of April.
What to look for around USD
The dollar extends the march north and prints new tops near 104.50 on Thursday. This time, the move appears underpinned by the re-emergence of the risk aversion, which in turn looks reinforced by geopolitical concerns. Also supporting the buck appears investors’ expectations of a tighter rate path by the Federal Reserve and its correlation to yields, the current elevated inflation narrative and the solid health of the labour market. On the negatives for the greenback turn up the incipient speculation of a “hard landing” of the US economy as a result of the Fed’s more aggressive normalization.
Key events in the US this week: Producer Prices, Initial Claims (Thursday) – Flash Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s rate path this year. US-China trade conflict. Future of Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is advancing 0.17% at 104.18 and the breakout of 104.43 (2022 high May 12) would open the door to 105.00 (round level) and finally 105.63 (high December 11 2002). On the other hand, immediate contention appears at 102.35 (low May 5) seconded by 99.81 (weekly low April 21) and then 99.57 (weekly low April 14).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps to multi-year lows near mid-1.0400s
EUR/USD encountered fresh bearish pressure in the early European session on Thursday and touched its weakest level since January 2007 near 1.0450. The intense flight to safety, as reflected by the more-than-2% decline seen in the Euro Stoxx 600, is providing a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD hits fresh two-year lows below 1.2200 on disappointing UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, refreshing a two-year low after the UK GDP QoQ rate missed estimates with 0.8% in Q1, justifying BOE's dire outlook on the economy. The strengthening US dollar and damp mood add to the weight on cable.
Gold rebounds from $1,850 as yields probe USD bulls ahead of US PPI
Gold picks up bids from intraday low to pare daily losses around $1,853 amid the initial hour of the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal’s latest rebound could be linked to a slump in the US Treasury yields, which in turn tests US dollar buyers.
Can ApeCoin catch a break with this bullish divergence and rally 25%
ApeCoin price shows an affinity to spike higher after this bullish technical flashed on the four-hour chart. Interested investors could seize this opportunity for a quick profit as APE prepares to retest the immediate resistance barrier.
Mullen Automotive plummets 16% on credibility issue
NASDAQ: MULN plunged 16.02% to hit two-month lows of $0.79 on Wednesday, only to end the fateful day at $0.80. Hotter US CPI triggered a broader market sell-off.