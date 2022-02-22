US Dollar Index prints four-day uptrend above 96.00 as Russia-Ukraine news spoil the mood

- DXY refreshes one-week high as Russia-linked fears underpin greenback’s safe-haven demand.
- UN calls emergency meeting, UK, Canada braces for fresh sanctions on Moscow after Putin orders troops inside Donetsk and Luhansk.
- US PMIs, Fedspeak and geopolitics to direct short-term moves, bulls are likely to keep reins amid market fears.
Market’s rush to risk-safety, mainly on Russia-Ukraine headlines, offers a warm welcome to the US Dollar Index (DXY) after a long weekend. That said, the greenback gauge refreshes weekly top to 96.16 while rising for the fourth consecutive day during Tuesday’s Asian session.
After declaring Donetsk and Luhansk in Eastern Ukraine as independent states and having signed a decree "on friendship and cooperation", Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops inside Eastern Ukrainian states, citing peacemaking efforts. The moves were considered as an early signal for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which in the West has been flagging for long.
Following the move, the United Nations (UN), the UK and the US called for emergency meetings while Britain and Canada announced readiness for fresh sanctions against Russia. Additionally, Yomiuri mentioned Japan’s warning to stop the chip exports to Moscow if it invades Ukraine whereas Australia PM Scott Morrison said that they will be in lockstep with allies on sanctions on Russia.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop over 1.5% whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields decline six basis points (bps) to 1.87% by the press time.
On Monday, market sentiment initially improved on news that the US agreed on the Biden-Putin summit before Russian President Putin signaled no concrete plans for the summit. However, an extended weekend in the US and Canada restricted the reaction to the news.
It should be noted that the recent Fedspeak has gone softer and weighed on the Fed Fund Futures. On Monday, Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman followed the tunes of Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams while saying, “It is too soon to tell if the Fed should hike 25 or 50bps in March.”
That said, the risk catalysts are likely to keep the DXY on the front foot. However, the preliminary US PMIs for February will also be important to watch amid the recent softening of Fedspeak.
Read: US Markit PMIs Preview: Services sector has room for upside surprise, boosting the dollar
Technical analysis
Successful trading above a three-week-old descending trend line and 50-DMA, around 95.95-90 by the press time, keeps DXY bulls hopeful to challenge the monthly peak of 96.43.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.17
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|96.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.05
|Daily SMA50
|95.98
|Daily SMA100
|95.47
|Daily SMA200
|93.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.15
|Previous Daily Low
|95.69
|Previous Weekly High
|96.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.68
|Previous Monthly High
|97.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|94.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears approach fortnight-old support near 1.1290
EUR/USD takes offers around 1.1300, printing a fourth consecutive daily downside during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair justifies the market’s rush to risk-safety amid recently high fears concerning the Russia-Ukraine tussles.
GBP/USD slipped below 1.3590 as risk-off impulse underpins USD
The GBP/USD pair fell below 1.3590 as Moscow has escalated the tensions on building up military forces in eastern Ukraine. The rising geopolitical tensions have spurred uncertainty in the market. Britain is set to impose sanctions on Russia for breaching international law.
EUR/USD: Bears approach fortnight-old support near 1.1290
EUR/USD takes offers around 1.1300, printing a fourth consecutive daily downside during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair justifies the market’s rush to risk-safety amid recently high fears concerning the Russia-Ukraine tussles.
Ethereum price tests January 2022 breakout and find support, ETH to retest $3,200
Ethereum price action has not been immune to the broader effects weighing on risk-on markets. Fears of an imminent invasion of Ukraine by Russia have sidelined many market participants or have scared off investors entirely. However, a new bull market and expansion move may be developing for ETH.
Confusion reigns: hopes for the G7 meeting could boost sentiment
The biggest event this week could end up being the virtual G7 summit on Thursday, that will see the world’s biggest leaders taking steps to de-escalate the issues with Russia and Ukraine and ultimately resolve the crisis without military intervention.