US Dollar Index Price Index: DXY advances to fresh 2020 highs, challenges 98.20 resistance

By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is printing fresh 2020 highs at the start of the week. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 99.20 resistance.
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US dollar index (DXY) is printing fresh 2020 high while trading well above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is pressuring the 99.20 resistance while trading well above the main SMAs. The bulls are in control as they are eying the 99.40 and 99.60 resistances. Support is seen at the 99.00 figure and 98.50 level. 
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.17
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 99.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.18
Daily SMA50 97.62
Daily SMA100 97.86
Daily SMA200 97.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.16
Previous Daily Low 98.99
Previous Weekly High 99.16
Previous Weekly Low 98.6
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.36

 

 

