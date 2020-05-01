US Dollar Index Price Forecast: DXY ends the week in red below the 100.00 mark

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US dollar index (DXY) lost some steam this week below the 50 SMA on the daily chart.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 98.90 support.  
 
 

DXY weekly chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in an uptrend above its weekly simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market printed a negative week and is above to close below the 100.00 mark.  
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY is starting the month of May mixed but still in a bear leg below the 50 SMA on the daily chart. Next week the market will try to break below the 98.90 support level to open the gate to further losses towards the 98.25 and 97.50 levels on the medium-term. Meanwhile bullish attempts might find resistance near 99.30, 99.60 and the 100.00 mark. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.03
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 99.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.9
Daily SMA50 99.28
Daily SMA100 98.54
Daily SMA200 98.34
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.73
Previous Daily Low 98.81
Previous Weekly High 100.87
Previous Weekly Low 99.65
Previous Monthly High 100.93
Previous Monthly Low 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.72
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD fails to consolidate above 1.1000

EUR/USD fails to consolidate above 1.1000

EUR/USD recovery from 1.0725 fails to confirm above 1.1000. The euro appreciates for the third consecutive day with the dollar weakening after US ISM data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2500

GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2500

GBP/USD has pulled back from the 200-day SMA and is struggling to hold on to 1.2500. On Friday, UK PM Johnson declared that the coronavirus peak has passed. Speculation about the UK lockdown remains in play.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed

Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed

The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...

Read more

Gold: Weekly and 4-hour chart analysis shows there could be slightly more pain to come

Gold: Weekly and 4-hour chart analysis shows there could be slightly more pain to come

Gold is trading 74% higher on Friday but is have a bearish weekly close.The 4-hour and weekly charts both have bearish downside targets that could be met.

Gold News

WTI crawls to $20 after Baker Hughes data

WTI crawls to $20 after Baker Hughes data

WTI crude oil reaches prices past $20 after Baker Hughes data. US drillers cut active oil rigs for the seventh consecutive week. Oil prices appreciate as OPEC+ begins record output cuts.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures